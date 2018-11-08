1. Eugene Yoga 245 E. Broadway Street. 541-520-8771. 3575 Donald Street. 458-205-8378. Eugeneyoga.us.

2. Everyday People Yoga 352 W. 12th Avenue. 541-513-0180. Epyogaeugene.com.

3. Yoga West Eugene 3635 Hilyard Street. 541-357-3667. Yogawesteugene.com.

Feeling stressed? Come take a load off with this years’ winner for Best Yoga Studio: Eugene Yoga. The studio aims to be accessible to everyone, opening for classes at 7:30 am and closing as late as 7 pm, making it easy to fit this daily practice into your every day schedule.

“We are very appreciative of our community and the way they support Eugene Yoga,” says manager Valerie Morris. “We offer our profound gratitude to our community for finding their mat with us every day, every class, every year.”

Featuring an all-encompassing variety of practices, Eugene Yoga is sure to have something for all ages and levels. “No one is ever turned away due to financial limitations thanks to our scholarship fund,” says Diane Butera, founder of Eugene Yoga. “I just want people to know they can always join us.”

Come into either of their two locations both downtown and in south Eugene to see what yoga can do for you.