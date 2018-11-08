Criminalize The Homeless

Bend doesn’t have a homeless crisis because they don’t allow vagrants to camp all over their vibrant little city — problem solved.

Like plenty of other places they tell transients they can either leave for Eugene or go to jail.

Obviously not everyone can afford to live here; must Oregon taxpayers underwrite everyone who shows up with a backpack or dilapidated motor home?

If you think yes, expect hundreds more. It’s a fact: Transients are given “bus ticket ultimatums” all over the USA — their one way destination is … downtown Eugene.

Glenn Jones

Eugene