Music Listings 11/08-11/14

THURSDAY 11/8

Axe & Fiddle Gabe Schliffer & Sugar Pine String Band—8:30pm; n/c

BEERGARDEN Matt Edewaard—7:30pm; n/c

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge  Dirtwire—7pm; $12-15

LUCKEY’s CLUB Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Retro Night—7pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Femme Night! She’s Taken, Sonido C & The Dimly Lit—9pm; $5

overtime bar & grill  Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing Jane Lee Hooker—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Puscie Jones Review, Aesthete Nation—9pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c

FRIDAY 11/9

5th Street Cornucopia Daddy Rabbit—9:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle Crunk Witch—8:30pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music HALL Random Rab—9pm; $18-22

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues ft. Hank Shreve—7pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Will Moore, The Graduating Class & Astro Gala—10pm; $5

MCDONALD THEATRE SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque—$18-62

Noble Estate Urban Noble Friday Nights ft. Peter Giri & Lloyd Tolbert—6pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Hippie Death Cult, Breaker Breaker, Egotones & Granrojo—9pm; $5

PUB AT LAURELWOOD Mike Denny Trio—6pm; n/c

RIVER STOP RESTAURANT Brian James & The Revival—8pm; n/c

Saginaw Valley Lonesome Randall— 6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing The HipBillys—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Ian Jones & Brandon Cagle—9:30pm; $5

THE COOLER Nate Botsford—8pm; $5-7

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

The Jazz Station UO Jazz Combios ft. guest artist David Goldblatt—7:30pm; $10

The Oregon Wine Lab Satori Bob—7pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS World’s Finest—7pm; $12-15

WHIRLED PIES The Atmospheres—6pm; n/c

Yachats COMMONS Yachats Music Festival —noon; prices vary for events

YUKON JACKS STEAKHOUSE & SALOON Justin Case—9pm; n/c

SATURDAY 11/10

Axe & FIDDLE Elwood, The Mutineers—8:30pm; n/c

Beergarden Feral Swine Variety Show—7:30pm; n/c

BREW STATION Gumbo Groove—7:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge Family & Friends—9pm; $7-10

LUCKEY’S Ekko Base, Adebesi, Breakfast Boys—10pm; $5

OLd NICK’s PUB Ghost House: Ninth Anniversary Party!—9pm; $3

Sam Bond’s Garage Alder Street, Brett Sisun Band—9:30 pm; $5

Saturday market 10 am  Naomi Ariel; 11am Love Tyler; 11:45am Anna Fine; Noon Dodger; 1pm Jen Sennett; 2pm McKayla Marie; 2:45pm Eugene Bhangra; 3pm The Smores; 3:30pm Hearticorn; 4:15pm Hannah Paysinger—n/c

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

The JAZZ STATION Saultry Trio—7:30pm; $15

Yachats COMMONS Yachats Music Festival —noon; prices vary for events

YUKON JACKS STEAKHOUSE & SALOON Justin Case—9pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WOW HALLThis Will Destroy You w/ This Patch of Sky—8pm; $14-16

SUNDAY 11/11

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

ALESONG TASTING ROOM Moonlight Jubilee at Alesong Bottle Release Party w/ Sarah Mazze & Jack Wheeler—1pm; n/c

AXE & FIDDLE Sunday Morning Jazz Brunch w/ LOTIS—10am; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Balkan grooves from Wisconsin—8pm; n/c

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam6pm; n/c

TSUNAMI BOOKS Beth Wood and Halie Loren—7pm; $16.50

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Music in Sacred Spaces—3pm; $5-15

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDERWORKS Dan Cioper—4pm; n/c

Yachats COMMONS Yachats Music Festival —noon; prices vary for events

MONDAY 11/12

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Public Memory, Devon Church w/ nu.ennui—10pm; $5

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm; n/c;  Hustle & Drone & New Move—9pm; $8

SLOCUM Ctr. FOR ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE Eighth Blackbird—noon; n/c

THE DRAKE Tippy Toppies—10pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE William Z Villian, Mori Mente—9pm; n/c

TUESDAY 11/13

5th STREET CORNUCOPIA Jesse Meade w/ Brandon Cagle—9:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm;  karaoke,  n/c

MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

The Cottage Jazz Jam—6:30pm; n/c

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 11/14

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & RestaurantJazz & Variety with Paul Biondi & Gus Russel—6pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Whiskey Wednesday! Atriarch, Vouna & Felled—9pm; $5

Sam Bond’s Garage  Josh Vogeler, Jacob Furr, Neil Gregory Johnson—9pm; n/c

The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

THE EMBERS Coupe De Ville—8pm; n/c

The Jazz Station Jammin’ With The Pros—7:30pm; $5

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

WOW HALL WHY? plays Alopecia w/ Lala Lala­—7pm; $15-18

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c