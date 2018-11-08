Music Listings 11/08-11/14

THURSDAY 11/8
Axe & Fiddle Gabe Schliffer & Sugar Pine String Band—8:30pm; n/c
BEERGARDEN Matt Edewaard—7:30pm; n/c
CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c
Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Dirtwire—7pm; $12-15
LUCKEY’s CLUB Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Retro Night—7pm; n/c
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Old Nick’s Pub Femme Night! She’s Taken, Sonido C & The Dimly Lit—9pm; $5
overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing Jane Lee Hooker—7pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Puscie Jones Review, Aesthete Nation—9pm; $5
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c
FRIDAY 11/9
5th Street Cornucopia Daddy Rabbit—9:30pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle Crunk Witch—8:30pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3
DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music HALL Random Rab—9pm; $18-22
Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues ft. Hank Shreve—7pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Will Moore, The Graduating Class & Astro Gala—10pm; $5
MCDONALD THEATRE SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque—$18-62
Noble Estate Urban Noble Friday Nights ft. Peter Giri & Lloyd Tolbert—6pm; n/c
Old Nick’s Pub Hippie Death Cult, Breaker Breaker, Egotones & Granrojo—9pm; $5
PUB AT LAURELWOOD Mike Denny Trio—6pm; n/c
RIVER STOP RESTAURANT Brian James & The Revival—8pm; n/c
Saginaw Valley Lonesome Randall— 6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing The HipBillys—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Ian Jones & Brandon Cagle—9:30pm; $5
THE COOLER Nate Botsford—8pm; $5-7
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
The Jazz Station UO Jazz Combios ft. guest artist David Goldblatt—7:30pm; $10
The Oregon Wine Lab Satori Bob—7pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS World’s Finest—7pm; $12-15
WHIRLED PIES The Atmospheres—6pm; n/c
Yachats COMMONS Yachats Music Festival —noon; prices vary for events
YUKON JACKS STEAKHOUSE & SALOON Justin Case—9pm; n/c
SATURDAY 11/10
Axe & FIDDLE Elwood, The Mutineers—8:30pm; n/c
Beergarden Feral Swine Variety Show—7:30pm; n/c
BREW STATION Gumbo Groove—7:30pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Family & Friends—9pm; $7-10
LUCKEY’S Ekko Base, Adebesi, Breakfast Boys—10pm; $5
OLd NICK’s PUB Ghost House: Ninth Anniversary Party!—9pm; $3
Sam Bond’s Garage Alder Street, Brett Sisun Band—9:30 pm; $5
Saturday market 10 am Naomi Ariel; 11am Love Tyler; 11:45am Anna Fine; Noon Dodger; 1pm Jen Sennett; 2pm McKayla Marie; 2:45pm Eugene Bhangra; 3pm The Smores; 3:30pm Hearticorn; 4:15pm Hannah Paysinger—n/c
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
The JAZZ STATION Saultry Trio—7:30pm; $15
Yachats COMMONS Yachats Music Festival —noon; prices vary for events
YUKON JACKS STEAKHOUSE & SALOON Justin Case—9pm; n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
WOW HALLThis Will Destroy You w/ This Patch of Sky—8pm; $14-16
SUNDAY 11/11
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
ALESONG TASTING ROOM Moonlight Jubilee at Alesong Bottle Release Party w/ Sarah Mazze & Jack Wheeler—1pm; n/c
AXE & FIDDLE Sunday Morning Jazz Brunch w/ LOTIS—10am; n/c
Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Balkan grooves from Wisconsin—8pm; n/c
The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
TSUNAMI BOOKS Beth Wood and Halie Loren—7pm; $16.50
UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Music in Sacred Spaces—3pm; $5-15
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDERWORKS Dan Cioper—4pm; n/c
Yachats COMMONS Yachats Music Festival —noon; prices vary for events
MONDAY 11/12
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Public Memory, Devon Church w/ nu.ennui—10pm; $5
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm; n/c; Hustle & Drone & New Move—9pm; $8
SLOCUM Ctr. FOR ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE Eighth Blackbird—noon; n/c
THE DRAKE Tippy Toppies—10pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE William Z Villian, Mori Mente—9pm; n/c
TUESDAY 11/13
5th STREET CORNUCOPIA Jesse Meade w/ Brandon Cagle—9:30pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
The Cottage Jazz Jam—6:30pm; n/c
WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
WEDNESDAY 11/14
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3
Mac’s Nightclub & RestaurantJazz & Variety with Paul Biondi & Gus Russel—6pm; n/c
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Old Nick’s Pub Whiskey Wednesday! Atriarch, Vouna & Felled—9pm; $5
Sam Bond’s Garage Josh Vogeler, Jacob Furr, Neil Gregory Johnson—9pm; n/c
The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c
THE EMBERS Coupe De Ville—8pm; n/c
The Jazz Station Jammin’ With The Pros—7:30pm; $5
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
WOW HALL WHY? plays Alopecia w/ Lala Lala—7pm; $15-18
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c