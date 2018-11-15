Bait And Switch

The Republican Party used the threat of Obamacare repeal as a political wedge issue for four election cycles, from 2010 to 2016. When the party gained control of Congress and the administration, they “failed” to repeal Obamacare but were successful in a massive tax cut with most of the benefits going to their donors, the corporate elites.

The bait? They ran on health care. The switch? A massive deficit-inducing tax cut for corporations and the wealthy.

The anti-abortion movement was developed as a political wedge issue in 1979 to rally Christians against President Jimmy Carter, a born-again Christian, in the 1980 election. His administration had determined that racially segregated Southern Christian schools were not tax exempt.

The Republicans and evangelicals have used the abortion issue very effectively to keep the Christian community politically engaged. Now, with the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court, the Christian community expects Roe v. Wade to be overturned.

The bait? Overturning Roe v. Wade, a very successful but divisive political wedge issue. The switch? Protecting corporate profits and the wealthy’s tax shelters.

Don’t expect Republicans to overturn Roe v. Wade. Learn the lesson! It’s too successful of a political tool to abandon now.

Patrick Plaia, Eugene