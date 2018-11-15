Dancer In The Dark

In your Nov. 8 issue you alluded to the alternate reality of Rick Dancer defeating Kate Brown for secretary of state, making him now, in an alternate reality, Oregon’s governor (“Best of Eugene”).

By some weird coincidence I happen to have worked at two Eugene establishments where Dancer graced us with his presence for one of his programs.

In both instances he demonstrated a deep love for his personal image as well as the sound of his own voice, while on the other hand offering pedantic, condescending lectures to anyone who made the mistake of talking to him.

The duty of governor is to serve the people. From my personal experience with this individual, the only one he seems to serve is himself.

Also, he doesn’t tip.

I’ll stick with this reality and Kate Brown, thank you very much.

Aaron Kimball, Springfield