Calendar Listings: November 21 – November 29

Wednesday, November 21

Sunrise 6:57am; Sunset 4:54pm

Avg. High 55; Avg. Low 38

ARTS/CRAFTS Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Margie Templeton continues. See Friday.

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

FILM Wild River, 1-3:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Memory Skills Group, 2-4pm, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1280 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Social Communication Group for Survivors of TBI/Brain Injury & Caregivers, 2-4pm, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1280 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE

Eugene Order Of Steel Happy Hour Bout, 7-9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz, 7-9pm, Hop Valley Tasting Room, 990 W. 1st Ave. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

NaNoWriMo: Come Write In, 5:30-7:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

health Pet Grief Support Group, 11:30am, Companioning Care LLC. Call 541-255-7123. $5-$20.

Pet-Care Coping Support Group, end of life, serious illness, need to re-home, Companioning Care LLC. Call 541-255-7123. $5-$20.

Health Qigong continues. See Monday.

Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance continues. See Monday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Kids/Families Lapsit Storytime, ages 3 & under w/adult, 10am, Spfd Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Teens: Welcome to D&D, 3 or 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library. FREE

Family STEAM, 4pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

School of Wizardry, 5:30-7pm, Cafe Yumm – The Meridian, 1801 Willamette St. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido continues. See Monday.

Lectures/Classes Oregon Ballet Academy Boys’ Class, 6:30-7:45pm, Oregon Ballet Academy, 3400 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Mushroom Identifest, 7-9pm, Amazon Community Ctr., 2700 Hilyard St. FREE

Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.

Intro to Ki continues. See Monday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15

On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 9pm, The Wild Duck, 1419 Villard St., 541-485-3825. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 9pm, Prime Time Sports Bar, 1360 Mohawk Blvd., Spfd, 541-746-0549. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Qigong continues. See Monday.

SOCIAL DANCE Contact Improvisation Jam, w/half-hour guided warm-up, drop-ins & no experience fine, 6:15-8:15pm, Xcape Dance, 420 W. 12th Ave. info at 206-356-0354. $5-$12.

Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

West Coast Swing Dance, 7:30-10:30pm, 123 Global Scholars Hall, UO, 1595 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:40pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $3-$3.50.

Lindy Hop, East Coast, Charleston, 8-10pm, Veterans Memorial Building, 2326 Willamette St. $5.

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. Rm. 2. FREE

Thursday, November 22

Sunrise 7:16am; Sunset 4:40pm

Avg. High 50; Avg. Low 37

FOOD/DRINKS Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, noon-3pm, Friendly Street Church of God, 2290 Friendly St. FREE

Thanksgiving Buffet, noon-6pm, The Village Green, 725 Row River Rd., Cottage Grove. $13.95-28.95.

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Lane County NAMI Friendship Group Cottage Grove, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats Restaurant, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Mindfulness Group, 4-5:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, 4:30pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE.

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE.

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

NAMI Lane County’s Friends and Family Support Group, 7pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

Health White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues at White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

On the Air “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow and Monday through Thursday, Nov. 29, KPOV, 88.9 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local artists, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Nov. 29. Comcast channel 29.

Thanksgiving Gypsy Swing, 9pm, KLCC 89.7FM.

Outdoors/Recreation Turkey Stuffer 5k, 8:30am, Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd. $15-30.

Turkey Trot (4-mile run, 2-mile run/walk), 9am, Maurie Jacobs Park on Fir Ln. $20-25.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, today & Tuesday, Funagain Games,. 1280 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 7pm today & Thursday, Nov. 29, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd, 541-653-8876. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 9pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd., Ste. 108. FREE

SOCIAL DANCE Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Spiritual Zen Meditation, 7am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE

Friday, November 23

Sunrise 7:17am; Sunset 4:39pm

Avg. High 50; Avg. Low 36

ART/CRAFT Art for All Seasons, Membership Show & Club Mud Holiday Sale, 10am-5:30pm, Maude Kerns Art Gallery, 1910 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork, 10am-5:30pm, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St.

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”), noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE

Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program, noon-6pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave.

FARMERS MARKET Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market, 10am-6pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE

Village Green Christmas Market, 5-9pm, The Village Green, 725 Row River Rd., Cottage Grove. $5.

FOOD/DRINK A Noble Wine Weekend, Noble Estate Estate Vineyard & Noble Estate Urban. For more info, go to nobleestatewinery.com.

BlackBeer Friday, 11am-10pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. FREE

Wine Country Weekend, 11am-6pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd., Junction City. FREE

Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE

GATHERINGS Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Goal Setting Group for Individuals w/ Brain Injuries, 2-4pm, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1250 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Brain Injury Support & Education Group, 2-4pm, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1250 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Eugene Maker Space Open Hack, 6-8pm today & Tuesday, 687 McKinley St., eugenemakerspace.com. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Baby Storytime, 10:15 & 11:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch & Sheldon Branch. FREE

Parents Night Out, 6-10pm, Brick Builders, 1133 Willamette St. $20 per child. Call 541-954-9886 to RSVP.

HEALTH Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.

LECTURES/CLASSES Talks at the MNCH, 2pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ admiss.

DVD Presentation – Nourishing Traditional Diets, 6:15-8pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE

ON THE AIR Jumpin’ In & Out of The Blues, 4-6pm, KOCFG 92.5 FM.

Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.

Water is Life w/Jana Thrift and John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.

Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 22.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for Seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, today & Monday through Wednesday, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Centennial chess5-8pm today & Saturday, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. RSVP at 541-912-9061. FREE

Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.

Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE

Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1233 Valley River Dr. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/ Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Cenntenial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Nov. 29, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Nov. 22.

SOCIAL DANCE Advanced dance class w/ Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & Saturday, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, check Refuge Eugene FB for updated schedules, 7-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, good for beginners 7:30-8:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER Upstart Crow Children’s Theatre presents Elf The Musical JR, 7pm, Hult Ctr., 1 Eugene Ctr. $20-28.50.

The Wizard of Oz, 7:30pm, Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette St. $16-49.95.

VOLUNTEER Native Plant Nursery Volunteer Work Party, 1-4pm, Alton Baker Park, Native Plant Nursery. FREE

Saturday, November 24

Sunrise 7:19Am; Sunset 4:38pm

Avg. High 49; Avg. Low 36

ART/CRAFTs Mindworks Boutique and Holiday Fair, 8am-6pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Art Space, 3-5pm, The Crafty Mercantile, 517 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. don.

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Friday.

Margie Templeton continues. See Friday.

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork continues. See Friday.

Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Friday.

BENEFIT Greenhill Holiday Sale, 10am-2pm, 2181 Eastwood Ln. Benefit to improve the lives of homeless, abandoned and neglected animals. FREE

Yoga and Meditation, 10-11:30am, Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave. Proceeds go for Cottage Grove children’s scholarships (dance classes). $5.

Soul Train tribute to the Queen of Soul!, 8-11:30pm, Hi-Fi Music Hall, 44 E. 7th Ave. Benefit for FOOD For Lane County. $10-12.

FARMERS MARKETS Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market continues. See Friday.

Village Green Christmas Market continues. See Friday.

FOOD/DRINK A Noble Wine Weekend, Noble Estate Estate Vineyard & Noble Estate Urban continues. See Friday.

GATHERINGS Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE

Small Business Saturday at the Museum, 11am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE

Meditation, Dharma & Discussion, 1-3pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Night of a Thousand Stars, 5-8pm, 5th Street Public Market, 296 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Brain Injury Support & Education Group continues. See Friday.

HEALTH Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 10am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time free, then $7-9 drop-in.

White Bird Walk-In Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

KIDS/FAMILIES Legos, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch & Bethel Branch, 541-682-8323. FREE

Family Music Time, 10:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Kids – Make It: Felt Ornaments, 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Teens: Friends-giving, 1pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Friday.

ON THE AIR Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.

60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.

The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, Emerald Park, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Centennial chess club continues. See Friday.

SOCIAL DANCE Buzzed w/ Bachata, 7pm, Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St. FREE

Country Line/Couples Dancing, 8pm, The Keg Tavern, 4711 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Glitterati LaReaux’s Gothic My Little Pony Birthday Burlesque, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Contemplative Mass w/Taize chant, 5:30-6:30pm, Episcopal Church of the Ressurection, 3925 Hilyard St. FREE

THEATER The Nutcracker Remixed, 6:30pm, Hult Ctr., 1 Eugene Ctr. $23-37.50.

VOLUNTEER Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen continues. See Thursday, Nov. 22.

Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE

Sunday, November 25

Sunrise 7:20am; Sunset 4:38pm

Avg. High 49; Avg. Low 36

ARTS/CRAFTS Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Friday.

COMEDY Comedy Open Mic, 8-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

FARMERS MARKET Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market continues. See Saturday.

Village Green Christmas Market continues. See Friday.

GATHERINGS New Historic Marker Dedication!, 2-4pm, Historic Mims House, 330 High St. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

HEALTH Yoga at the LAB, 10:30am, Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, 1717 Centennial Blvd., Stes. 4 & 7, Spfd. FREE

Grief & Loss Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Companioning Care LLC, 696 Country Club Rd. $15-40.

KIDS/FAMILIES Family Fun: Kitchen Science, 2pm, Eugene Downtown LIbrary, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

LITERARY ARTS Bob Welch, author of The Wizard of Foz: Dick Fosbury’s One-Man High-Jump Revolution, 4-5:30pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. FREE

Authors’ Presentation (Marguerite Taliaferro Garrison, Mara Thygeson & Sabena Stark), 4:30-6pm, River Road Park Annex, 1055 River Rd. FREE

On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.

“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.

Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

Music Hour w/Wally Bowen continues. See Saturday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Dr. Yeti Show continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Duplicate Bridge, 9:30am, today, Tuesday & Thursday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 1-4pm Sundays & 6pm-dark Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE

Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE

Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

SOCIAL DANCE Tango Argentino for the people, 3-8pm, Knyths of Pythias, 420 W. 12 Ave. $5-15.

Veselo Folk Dancers, international folk dancing, 7:15-10pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St., 541-683-3376. $3.

USA Dance 4th Sunday Dance, 5:30-7:30pm, Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1626 Willamette St. $3-5.

SPIRITUAL Self Realization Fellowship, 9-9:50am meditation; 10-11am service, 1610 Olive St. FREE

Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Way of the Tao Drum, 6pm, Unitarian Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. don.

Eugene Insight Meditation Community, 6:30-8pm, Xcape Dance Academy, 1645 Oak St. don.

Gnostic Mass Celebration, 8pm, Coph Nia Lodge OTO, 4065 W. 11th Ave. #43, cophnia-oto.org. FREE

VOLUNTEER Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Monday, November 26

Sunrise 7:21am; Sunset 4:37pm

Avg. High 48; Avg.Low 36

art/craft Muse Art Mondays, 6-8pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Craft Night, 7pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Drink & Draw!, 9pm, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Margie Templeton continues. See Friday.

Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Friday.

COMEDY My Suicide Note, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.

Gatherings Lunch Bunch Toastmasters, noon, LCC downtown ctr., 101 W. 10th Ave., 541-687-7678. FREE

Oregon Club Coaches’ Meeting, noon-1pm, Hilton Eugene, 66 E. 6th Ave. FREE

Spfd Lions Club Meeting, noon-1pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Company, 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Study Club, girls ages 10-18, 4-5pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100. FREE

Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE

Women in Black, silent peace vigil, 5-5:30pm, Pearl & 7th. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Eugene Peace Choir, 6-8pm, Good Samaritan Society (Chapel), 3500 Hilyard St. FREE

Meditation Class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Buddist Center, 777 High St. $5-10.

Keep It Simple Spfd. Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group, 6:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Ctr., 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.

Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance of Lane County, 7-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 236 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends and Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE

Now recruiting low-voiced women! Come sing w/ Sweet Adeline harmonizing group, 7pm, Eugene Faith Ctr., 1410 W. 13th Ave. FREE

SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Pinball League Meeting, 8-9:30pm, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. $5.

Bingo! 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE

health Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions continues. See Friday.

White Bird walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE

Kids/Families Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE

Lectures/Classes DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.

Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

First Peoples of Western Oregon: Our Cultures, Our Histories, and Our Future, 7pm, Lane Community College, Longhouse (Building 31), 4000 E. 30th Ave. FREE

On the Air Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger continues. See Friday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Outdoors/Recreation Qigong, 4:30-5:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop-in.

Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.

The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 123 Oakway Ctr. FREE

Trivia at The Pub w/Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE

Trivia Night, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE

Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE

Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Sam Bonds Bingo, 9pm, Sam Bonds Garage, 407 Blair St. FREE

Virtual Reality, 9pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido continues. See Friday.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Friday.

Pool Hall continues. See Friday.

SOCIAL DANCE Folk Dancing for Seniors, 2:30-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine, 5:30-6:30pm, today & Wednesday, WOW Hall. $10.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 6-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir Rehearsal, 7pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln. FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE

Tuesday, November 27

Sunrise 7:22Am; Sunset 4:37pm

Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 36

ARTS/CRAFTS Margie Templeton continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Sue Allen Wild & Tame – Screen Prints and Book Arts continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

BENEFITS Giving Tuesday Volunteer Rally & Donation Drive, all day. Benefit for Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. Go to adventurechildrensmuseum.org/p/donate.html for more details.

COMEDY Amusedays with Chaz Logan Hyde, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $1.

FOOD/DRINKS Tuesday Night Pub Run, 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE

Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 10:30am-noon, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Solidarity Fair Share, 3-6:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Science Pub – Cerro Gordo: From Community to Conservation, 5-7pm, Axe & Fiddle, 657 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Campus Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, Hedco Building, Rm. 144, University of Oregon. FREE

Meditation Tuesday, 6pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Meditation class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Gateway Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 6:30-7:45pm, LCC downtown, rm. 218, info at toddk.pe@gmail.com. FREE

Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE

Tequila Tuesday! Old Nick’s Trivia with Phil, 7-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Hunter-Downe Knightly, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Eugene Maker Space Open Hack continues. See Friday.

HEALTH Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, ages 18+, 6:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-$9.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

KIDS/FAMILIES Parent-Daughter Circle, girls ages 11-15 & one parent of any gender, 6-7:30pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100, pre-register. $10-$80.

Family Night: “O is for …”, 6:30pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Pajama Storytime, 6:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15

LECTURES/CLASSES Women’s Self-Defense Training, 8-9am, Art of War MMA, 251B W. 7th Ave. $5-10 sugg. don.

Chair Yoga for the elderly continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

LITERARY ARTS Page 2 Poetry open mic, 7:30pm sign up, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

ON THE AIR Anarchy Radio w/John Zerzan, 7pm, KWVA 88.1FM.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOOR/RECREATION Running Group, 4 miles, 6-10pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Shuffleboard & Foosball Tournament, 6pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St. FREE

Bingo Night w/Zach, 7pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 7pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 7pm, Pour House, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Shooter’s Pub & Grill, 2650 River Rd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway, 541-393-6517. FREE

Bingo, 8pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Trivia, 8pm, Duck Bar, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE

Bingo Bongo, 9-11pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Nov. 22.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Pool Hall continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Sunday.

SOCIAL DANCE Coalessence: Community Estatic Dance, 6pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $8-$12.

Eugene Folk Dancers, weekly international folk dancing, 6:45pm lessons, 7:45pm dance, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd., 541-344-7591. $3 drop-in paid to the instructor.

Bailonga: Argentine Tango Milonga, 7-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 2326 Willamette St. $5

UO West Coast Swing Dance Club, 7pm, UO Campus, Living Learning Ctr. S. Performance Hall, 1455 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Bachateate Tuesdays, 9pm-midnight, Salseros Dance Studio, 1626 Willamette St. $5.

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Dzogchen Practice, Tibetan Buddhism, 6pm, Universalist Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., rm. 2. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 6:30-8pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. rm. 5. FREE

VOLUNTEER Garden and Community: Tuesdays at Hendricks Park, 9am-noon, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Hendricks Park Native Plant Party & Work Party, 1-4pm, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Wednesday, November 28

Sunrise 7:23am; Sunset 4:36pm

Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 36

ARTS/CRAFTS Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Friday.

Margie Templeton continues. See Friday.

Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Friday.

comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

FILM Willamalane Adult Activities Center Movie Appreciation Group, 1pm, Splendor in the Grass, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Memory Skills Group, 2-4pm, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1280 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Social Communication Group for Survivors of TBI/Brain Injury & Caregivers, 2-4pm, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1280 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE

Eugene Order Of Steel Happy Hour Bout, 7-9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz, 7-9pm, Hop Valley Tasting Room, 990 W. 1st Ave. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

NaNoWriMo: Come Write In, 5:30-7:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

health Pet Grief Support Group, 11:30am, Companioning Care LLC. Call 541-255-7123. $5-$20.

Pet-Care Coping Support Group, end of life, serious illness, need to re-home, Companioning Care LLC. Call 541-255-7123. $5-$20.

Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance continues. See Monday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 22.

Kids/Families Lapsit Storytime, ages 3 & under w/adult, 10am, Spfd Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family STEAM, 4pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

School of Wizardry, 5:30-7pm, Cafe Yumm – The Meridian, 1801 Willamette St. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido continues. See Monday.

Lectures/Classes The Plastics Problem and Probable Solutions, 6-7pm, Ax Billy Grill, 999 Willamette St. FREE

Oregon Ballet Academy Boys’ Class, 6:30-7:45pm, Oregon Ballet Academy, 3400 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.

Intro to Ki continues. See Monday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Friday.

On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 9pm, The Wild Duck, 1419 Villard St., 541-485-3825. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 9pm, Prime Time Sports Bar, 1360 Mohawk Blvd., Spfd, 541-746-0549. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

Qigong continues. See Monday.

SOCIAL DANCE Contact Improvisation Jam, w/half-hour guided warm-up, drop-ins & no experience fine, 6:15-8:15pm, Xcape Dance, 420 W. 12th Ave. info at 206-356-0354. $5-$12.

Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE, then $5-6 drop-in.

Lindy Hop, East Coast, Charleston, 8-10pm, Veterans Memorial Building, 2326 Willamette St. $5.

Rendezvous LGBTQ Dance, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway.$3.

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. Rm. 2. FREE

THEATER Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley – Preview, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. don.

Thursday, November 29

Sunrise 7:25am; Sunset 4:36pm

Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 35

ART/CRAFT Springstitch: a Community Crafting Group, 4:30-6pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Very Victorian Wreath Festival Auction Kick-off!, 6-8:30pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. FREE

Connecting the Threads (Tapestry by Judy Ann Ness) continues. See Friday.

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Friday.

Margie Templeton (“Flowers and bit more”) continues. See Friday.

Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Friday.

FOOD/DRINKS Grocery Outlet Grand Opening, 9am-9pm, Grocery Outlet, 94582 Hwy. 99 East, Junction City. FREE

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs in advance for building code) oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Learn to Meditate, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

HEALTH White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE

Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today & Tuesday, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/membership.

LECTURES/CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Friday.

ON THE AIR “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am. KPOV 88.9FM.

“What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm. KOCF 92.5 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local arts, 9-10pm. Comcast channel 29.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm. KLCC 89.7FM.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE, then $7-9 drop in.

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

GEARs (Greater Eugene Area Riders) Annual Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, Hilyard Community Ctr. 2580 Hilyard St. FREE

Trivia w/ Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

Adventure! Annual Membership Meeting, 7-8pm, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 7pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd., 541-653-8876. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm, El Tapatio, 725 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove, 541-767-0457. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Centennial Blvd. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 9pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd., #108. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Sunday.

SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Crossroads Blues Fusion, beginning & intermediate blues dancing lessons, 7-8pm, open dance 8-11:30pm, Vet’s Club, 2320 Willamette St. $6-$10, work-trade available.

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7pm, American Legion Hall, 3650 River Rd. FREE

Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.

Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist, 2385 W. 13th Ave., rm. 6. FREE

Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE

THEATER THE SLOTH: True stories, told live, 7-8pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave., FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Volunteer Work Party, 9am. Contact volunteer@bufordpark.org, or at 541-344-8350.

Attention Opportunities

Due date for the calendar is noon the Thursday before the Thursday issue in which you would like your event published. For example, if you’d like to be included in our Dec. 6 edition, please visit www.eugeneweekly.com/calendar/event/add & submit your event online by Thursday, Nov. 29 at noon. For questions, email cal@eugeneweekly.com.

Editor is compiling an anthology called What Happened to the Hippies that will feature short articles from individuals who considered themselves hippies in the 1960’s and early 70’s. If you might be interested in knowing more about this project, please email hippiebook@yahoo.com.

Rotary District 5110 seeks team members for its 2019 Group Study Exchange program, a vocational & cultural exchange for young professionals ages 23-40 who will spend three weeks in Israel in May 2019. Cost is $700. For further information, contact Rue LaMarchen at 5110gse@gmail.com.

Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting warm weather items from October 15th through the end of December that will be distributed to our neighbors in need free of charge! And we serve anyone in need whatever their identity, beliefs, or background.

Laurel Hill Ctr. is hosting its annual lencheon for participants and their families on Wednesday, Nov. 21. If you wish to volunteer, contact Sara McKinney at 541-780-6319 or at saramc@laurel.org.