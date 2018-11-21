Music Listings 11/21-11/28

Music by EW-staffPosted on

Wednesday 11/21

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Inner Limits—6pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage  DJ Callie—9pm; n/c

 The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES Diego Holbrook—6:30pm; n/c

THURSDAY 11/22

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

overtime bar & grill  Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c

FRIDAY 11/23

BENNETT VINEYARDS The Peter Giri Trio—5pm; n/c

BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

Holiday Market Stages Main Stage: 10:30am O’Carolan’s Consort; 11:30am Eric Nicholson; 12:30pm Rudolv Korv; 1:30pm David Helfand & Chad Marks-Fife; 3pm Sun Bossa; 4:45pm Robert Blair & The Atmospheres; Holiday Hall: 10:30am David W. Rogers; 2:30pm Jerry Zybach—n/c

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Seven Mile Lane, Real Gone Trio, Beast of Eden, Jacob Koozie—10pm; $5

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Door Number 3—8pm; $5

MOHAWK TAVERN Parish Gap—9pm; n/c

OLD NICK’S PUB Sixth Annual Black Friday Fiasco—9pm; n/c

Oregon Wine LAB Gerry Rempel Band—7pm; n/c

Saginaw Valley Heavy Chevy Lite— 6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing Alberta—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Birdie Jo, Ferns, Mood Area 52—9pm; $5

SILVAN WINERY Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration!—noon; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Fresh Ham—7pm; n/c

The Embers Supper Club The Surviors—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Free Creatures ft. Marv Ellis & Emily Turner—7pm; $10-12

SATURDAY 11/24

Axe & FIDDLE Midnight Darlin’s—8:30pm; n/c

BEERGARDEN Gumbo Groove—7:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

FLORENCE EVENTS CTR. Ken Lavigne’s Christmas Roadshow—7pm; $10-35

Hi-Fi MUSIC HALL Soul Train Dance Party tribute to Aretha Franklin w/ Sara B3 & 45 RPM—8pm; $10-12

LUCKEY’S Filomena, Rosa Rose, Diablito, Alex Pedrick—10pm; $5

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Steve Arriola Trio—8pm; $5

PFEIFFER WINERY RIFFLE—2pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Derek Deon & The Vaughns, Novacane, Laundry—9:30pm; $5

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

SUNDAY 11/25

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c

HOLIDAY MARKET STAGES Main Stage: 10:30am Ricardo Cardenas; 11:30am Singing Heart; 12:30pm Edson Oliveira; 1:30pm Eugene Peace Choir; 3pm Lloyd Tolbert Band; 4:45pm Ramblin’ Robert & The McKenzie Drifters; Holiday Hall:10:30am Edson Oliveira; 2:30pm David Rogers—n/c

HOP VALLEY BREWING Lunch Jamz—2pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S Broadway Revue Burlesque—10pm; $5

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

OREGON WINE LAB Buffalo Romeo—2pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Irish Jam—4pm; n/c

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam6pm; n/c

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDERWORKS Laura Ivancie & Liz Chibucos—4pm; n/c

MONDAY 11/26

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

McDONALD THEATRE Lil Yachty w/ Bhad Bhabie opening—7pm; $26.50

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm

THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c

TUESDAY 11/27

5th STREET CORNUCOPIA Jesse Meade w/ Girin Guha—9:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm;  karaoke,  n/c

MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 11/28

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Paul Biondi & Gus Russel—6pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

OLD NICK’S PUB Whiskey Wednesday! Castle &  The Service Call—9pm; $8

Sam Bond’s Garage  Clark Beckham—9pm; $7

 The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe live broadcast—4pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c