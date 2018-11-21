Music Listings 11/21-11/28

Wednesday 11/21
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Inner Limits—6pm; n/c
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage DJ Callie—9pm; n/c
The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
WHIRLED PIES Diego Holbrook—6:30pm; n/c
THURSDAY 11/22
CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c
Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c
FRIDAY 11/23
BENNETT VINEYARDS The Peter Giri Trio—5pm; n/c
BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3
DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
Holiday Market Stages Main Stage: 10:30am O’Carolan’s Consort; 11:30am Eric Nicholson; 12:30pm Rudolv Korv; 1:30pm David Helfand & Chad Marks-Fife; 3pm Sun Bossa; 4:45pm Robert Blair & The Atmospheres; Holiday Hall: 10:30am David W. Rogers; 2:30pm Jerry Zybach—n/c
Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Seven Mile Lane, Real Gone Trio, Beast of Eden, Jacob Koozie—10pm; $5
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Door Number 3—8pm; $5
MOHAWK TAVERN Parish Gap—9pm; n/c
OLD NICK’S PUB Sixth Annual Black Friday Fiasco—9pm; n/c
Oregon Wine LAB Gerry Rempel Band—7pm; n/c
Saginaw Valley Heavy Chevy Lite— 6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing Alberta—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Birdie Jo, Ferns, Mood Area 52—9pm; $5
SILVAN WINERY Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration!—noon; n/c
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Fresh Ham—7pm; n/c
The Embers Supper Club The Surviors—9pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Free Creatures ft. Marv Ellis & Emily Turner—7pm; $10-12
SATURDAY 11/24
Axe & FIDDLE Midnight Darlin’s—8:30pm; n/c
BEERGARDEN Gumbo Groove—7:30pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
FLORENCE EVENTS CTR. Ken Lavigne’s Christmas Roadshow—7pm; $10-35
Hi-Fi MUSIC HALL Soul Train Dance Party tribute to Aretha Franklin w/ Sara B3 & 45 RPM—8pm; $10-12
LUCKEY’S Filomena, Rosa Rose, Diablito, Alex Pedrick—10pm; $5
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Steve Arriola Trio—8pm; $5
PFEIFFER WINERY RIFFLE—2pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Derek Deon & The Vaughns, Novacane, Laundry—9:30pm; $5
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
SUNDAY 11/25
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c
HOLIDAY MARKET STAGES Main Stage: 10:30am Ricardo Cardenas; 11:30am Singing Heart; 12:30pm Edson Oliveira; 1:30pm Eugene Peace Choir; 3pm Lloyd Tolbert Band; 4:45pm Ramblin’ Robert & The McKenzie Drifters; Holiday Hall:10:30am Edson Oliveira; 2:30pm David Rogers—n/c
HOP VALLEY BREWING Lunch Jamz—2pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S Broadway Revue Burlesque—10pm; $5
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
OREGON WINE LAB Buffalo Romeo—2pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Irish Jam—4pm; n/c
The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDERWORKS Laura Ivancie & Liz Chibucos—4pm; n/c
MONDAY 11/26
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c
McDONALD THEATRE Lil Yachty w/ Bhad Bhabie opening—7pm; $26.50
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm
THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c
TUESDAY 11/27
5th STREET CORNUCOPIA Jesse Meade w/ Girin Guha—9:30pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
WEDNESDAY 11/28
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Paul Biondi & Gus Russel—6pm; n/c
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
OLD NICK’S PUB Whiskey Wednesday! Castle & The Service Call—9pm; $8
Sam Bond’s Garage Clark Beckham—9pm; $7
The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe live broadcast—4pm; n/c
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c