Calendar Listings: November 29 – December 6

Thursday, November 29

Sunrise 7:25am; Sunset 4:36pm

Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 35

ART/CRAFT Connecting the Threads (Tapestry by Judy Ann Ness), 10am-5:30pm, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”), noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE

Works from the Oregon Supporeted Living Program Arts & Culture Program, noon-6pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Margie Templeton (“Flowers and a bit more”), noon-6pm, The New Zone, 220 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Springstitch: a Community Crafting Group, 4:30-6pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St. FREE

Very Victorian Wreath Festival Auction Kick-off!, 6-8:30pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. FREE

Closing Reception at the Aperture Gallery – Sophie Navarro Fine Artist, 7-8pm, EMU, 1395 University St. FREE

BENEFIT Carl’s Cares – Fundraiser for Civic Park, all day at all Eugene, Spfd and Cottage Grove Carl’s Restaurant locations. 50 percent of food and beverage sales at participating restaurants to the Campaign for Civic Park. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Grocery Outlet Grand Opening, 9am-9pm, Grocery Outlet, 94582 Hwy. 99 East, Junction City. FREE

Lane County NAMI Friendship Group Cottage Grove, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats Restaurant, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Mindfulness Group, 4-5:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, 4:30pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE.

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Learn to Meditate, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

Bethel Community Town Hall, 6:30pm, Willamette High School, 1801 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE

GEARs (Greater Eugene Area Riders) Annual Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. FREE

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Adventure! Annual Membership Meeting, 7-8pm, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

Health White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral, 5:320-7:30pm today & Saturday, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Walkers Storytime, 10:15am & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Steam, 4pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE

LECTURES AND CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH, 2pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ admiss.

Unlocking Solar with Solar Oregon, 6-8pm, Claim 52 Brewing, 1030 Tyinn St., Ste. 1. STREET, STE 1. FREE

On the Air “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow and Monday through Thursday, Dec. 6, KPOV, 88.9 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local artists, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Dec. 6. Comcast channel 29.

Outdoors/Recreation Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Duplicate Bridge, 12:30pm, today, Tuesday, Sunday & Thursday, Dec. 6; 9:30am on Monday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, today & Tuesday, Funagain Games,. 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop in.

Trivia with Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Adventure! Annual Membership Meeting, 7-8pm, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE

Pub Trivia, 7-9:30pm, Viking Braggot Co. Southtowne, 2490 Willamette St. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Kevin, 8-10pm, Trev’s, 1675 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Dec. 6, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Girls Night Out! Ladies Revenge Tour!, 8-11pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $21.95-39.95.

Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Spiritual Zen Meditation, 7am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE

THEATER THE SLOTH: True stories, told live, 7-8pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

VOLUNTEER Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen, 10am-3pm, Laurel Valley Education Farm, 2621 Augusta St. FREE

Friday, November 30

Sunrise 7:26am; Sunset 4:35pm

Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 35

ART/CRAFT Chris Paulson’s fused-glass art sale, 10am-4pm, 1164 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Annie Heron Ceramics Holiday Sale, 11am-4pm, 2489 Emerald St. FREE

Kathy Tiger’s Open Studio Sale, 11am-4pm, Art Studio, 1350 E. 25th Ave. FREE

Thimbleberry Felt Designs Open Studio, 11am-4pm, 2630 Agate St. FREE

37th Annual Holiday Studio sale~ Faye Nakamura Ceramics, noon-6pm, Holiday Studio Sale, 2695 University St. FREE

Faith Rahill’s Holiday Pottery Sale, 5-8pm, 2581 Monroe St. FREE

Oregon Fiber Artists-Art Opening, 6-8pm, Oakshire Brewing Public House, 207 Madison St. FREE

Connecting the Threads (Tapestry by Judy Ann Ness) continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

BENEFIT Groceries For A Cause, all day, Red Barn Grocery, 357 Van Buren St. Proceeds donated to Grrrlz Rock.

Winter Watershed Soirée, 6-10pm, Cottage Grove Amory, 628 E. Washington Ave., Cottage Grove. A benefit for the Coast Fork Willamette Watershed Council.

COMEDY Alex Falcone Comedy Showcase, 7:30pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. $5.

FOOD/DRINK Beer, Cider & Wine Tasting, 5-7:30pm, Centennia Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. FREE

Garden Path Fermentation Project Feature, 5-8pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. FREE

Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE

GATHERINGS Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Christmas Bazaar at First Christian Church!, noon-5:30pm, First Christian Church, 1250 Nyssa St., Junction City. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Hosanna Dance performs a preview of Narnia Ballet, 4:15pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Fetish Night!, 10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.

KIDS/FAMILIES Baby Storytime, 10:15 & 11:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Adventure! Parents’ Night Off / Kids’ Night Out, 6-8:30pm, 490 Valley River Ctr. $20.

Parents Night Out, 6-10pm, Brick Builders, 1133 Willamette St. $20 per child. Call 541-954-9886 to RSVP.

HEALTH Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.

LECTURES/CLASSES Symphony Yoga, 2-3pm, Wild Light Yoga Ctr., 820 Charnelton St. $10-15.

Eugene Friends of Jung presents Syncretism, Synchronicity & Beyond, 7-9pm, UO Academic Extension, Baker Ctr., 975 High St. $15.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Nov. 29.

ON THE AIR Jumpin’ In and Out of The Blues, 4-6pm, KOCFG 92.5 FM.

Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.

Water is Life w/Jana Thrift and John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.

Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for Seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, today & Monday through Wednesday, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Centennial chess5-8pm today & Saturday, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. RSVP at 541-912-9061. FREE

Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.

Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE

Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1233 Valley River Dr. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/ Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Cenntenial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Nov. 29, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

SOCIAL DANCE Argentine Tango Dance Classes, 7-9:15am, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $10.

Advanced dance class w/ Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & Saturday, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, check Refuge Eugene FB for updated schedules, 7-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, good for beginners 7:30-8:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER Don’t Tell Mother!, 7-9pm, Applegate Regional Theatre, 87230 Central Rd. $20.

Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberly, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. $20.

The Long Christmas Dinner, 7:30pm, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. $14.

The Wizard of Oz, 7:30pm, Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette St. $16-49.95.

The Fantasticks, 8pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr. $15-25.

VOLUNTEER Native Plant Nursery Volunteer Work Party, 1-4pm, Alton Baker Park, Native Plant Nursery. FREE

Saturday, December 1

Sunrise 7:27Am; Sunset 4:35pm

Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 35

ART/CRAFTs Eugene Garden Club Green Sale, 8am-1pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. FREE

Christmas Bazaar on the McKenzie, 9am-4pm, Walterville Community Ctr., 39259 Camp Creek Rd. FREE

Harvest Holidays Bazaar, 9am-4pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE

TMS PTSA Holiday Gift Fair, 10am-5pm, Thurston Middle School, 6300 Thurston Rd. FREE

ARTful Delights Holiday Show, 11am-5pm, McMillan Spring Studio, 2106 McMillan St. FREE

Victorian Family Holiday Craft Day: Family cookie decorating event, 11am-2pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. FREE

Winter Open House, 11am-3pm, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE

Paintings by Isaac Paris, noon-6pm, WOW Hall. FREE

Sendji Studios Fine Art Sale, noon-4pm, Sendji Studios, 3850 Willamette St. FREE

Little Hands Art Ctr., Grand Opening, 2-5pm, Little Hands Art Ctr., 245 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Annie Heron Ceramics Holiday Sale continues. See Friday.

Chris Paulson’s fused-glass art sale continues. See Friday.

Kathy Tiger’s Open Studio Sale continues. See Friday.

BENEFIT Yoga & Meditation, 10-11:30am, Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave. Proceeds to children scholarships (dance classes).

FARMERS MARKETS Holiday Farmers Market, 10am-5pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE

Village Green Christmas Market, 5-9pm, The Village Green, 725 Row River Rd., Cottage Grove. $5.

FOOD/DRINK Inaugural Tree Lighting at Holiday Ales!, 11am-10pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. FREE

Wine Tour, noon-4pm, Transporter, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. $35, RSVP at tourtransporter@gmail.com.

GATHERINGS Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE

Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market, 10am-6pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE

Intro to Virtual Reality, 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Mushroom Walk, 11am-1pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $5, members FREE.

Survival Architecture & the Art of Resilience: Grand Opening Weekend, 11am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ admiss.

Are You Being Paid Fairly?: Free Workshop for Care Providers, noon-3pm, First United Methodist Church LIbrary, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE

Know Your Rights Training for Homecare Workers, noon-3pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Annual Christmas Parade Party, 1pm, starts at 3rd & Main St., Spfd. FREE

Meditation, Dharma & Discussion, 1-3pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Community Organizing 101, 5-7pm, Growers Market, 454 Willamette St. FREE

HEALTH Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 10am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop-in.

White Bird Walk-In Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

KIDS/FAMILIES Legos, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch & Bethel Branch, 541-682-8323. FREE

Family Music Time, 10:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Get Squirrely Nature Quest, 1-3pm, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. $5.

Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE

Dog Tale Time, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Holiday Fudge, The Nourishing Way w/Courtney Queen, 3-4pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

ON THE AIR Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.

60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.

The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

High School Rugby Intro Clinic, 10am-1pm, Agnes Stewart Middle School, 900 S 32nd St., Spfd. FREE

Kitchen Herb Walk, 10:30-11:30am, GrassRoots Garden, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, Emerald Park, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Centennial chess club continues. See Friday.

SOCIAL DANCE Country Line/Couples Dancing, 8pm, The Keg Tavern, 4711 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Winter Formal Dance & Afternoon of Dance Workshops, 8pm-1am, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. $20.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Day-long meditation, 10am-4pm, Ctr. for Sacred Sciences, 5440 Saratoga St. don.

THEATER Don’t Tell Your Mother! continues. See Friday.

The Long Christmas Dinner continues. See Friday.

VOLUNTEER No Ivy Day, 10am-1pm, Whilamut Natural Area, end of Knickerbrocker Bridge in Alton Baker Park. FREE

Friends of Trees Neighborhood Tree Planting, 8:45am-noon, Friends of Trees, 12th & Lincoln.

First Saturdays in Awbrey Park, 9am-noon, Awbrey Park, River Road & Spring Creek Dr. FREE

Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE

Sunday, December 2

Sunrise 7:28am; Sunset 4:35pm

Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 35

ARTS/CRAFTS Picc-A-Dilly Flea Market, 10am-4pm, Lane County Fairgrounds. $1.50.

TMS PTSA Holiday Gift Fair continues. See Saturday.

COMEDY Comedy Open Mic, 8-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

FARMERS MARKET Holiday Farmers Market continues. See Saturday.

Village Green Christmas Market continues. See Saturday.

FILM Compassion & Wisdom: A Guide to the Bodhisattva’s Way of Life, 11am-1pm, Ctr. for Sacred Sciences, 5440 Saratoga St. FREE

GATHERINGS Rainbow Family Circle, 1pm, Lane County Fairgrounds Bldg. (near Farmer’s Market). FREE

eBooks & More, 1:30-2:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market continues. See Saturday.

HEALTH Yoga at the LAB, 10:30am, Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, 1717 Centennial Blvd., Stes. 4 & 7, Spfd. FREE

Grief & Loss Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Companioning Care LLC, 696 Country Club Rd. $15-40.

KIDS/FAMILIES Family Fun: Winter Crafts, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Immune Support 101 w/Yaakov Levine, 2-3:15pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.

“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.

Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

Music Hour w/Wally Bowen continues. See Saturday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Dr. Yeti Show continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Duplicate Bridge, 12:30pm, today, Tuesday & Thursday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 1-4pm Sundays & 6pm-dark Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE

Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE

Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.

SOCIAL DANCE Tango Argentino for the people, 3-8pm, Knyths of Pythias, 420 W. 12 Ave. $5-15.

Veselo Folk Dancers, international folk dancing, 7:15-10pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St., 541-683-3376. $3.

SPIRITUAL Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER Don’t Tell Your Mother! continues. See Friday.

The Long Christmas Dinner continues. See Friday.

VOLUNTEER Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Monday, December 3

Sunrise 7:29am; Sunset 4:34pm

Avg. High 47; Avg.Low 35

art/craft Muse Art Mondays, 6-8pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Craft Night, 7pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Drink & Draw!, 9pm, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

FOOD/DRINKS Symphony Happy Hour, 5-6:30pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Gatherings Lunch Bunch Toastmasters, noon, LCC downtown ctr., 101 W. 10th Ave., 541-687-7678. FREE

Oregon Club Coaches’ Meeting, noon-1pm, Hilton Eugene, 66 E. 6th Ave. FREE

Spfd. Lions Club Meeting, noon-1pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Company, 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Intro to Online Genealogy, 1pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Study Club, girls ages 10-18, 4-5pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100. FREE

Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE

Women in Black, silent peace vigil, 5-5:30pm, Pearl & 7th. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Eugene Peace Choir, 6-8pm, Good Samaritan Society (Chapel), 3500 Hilyard St. FREE

Meditation Class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Buddist Center, 777 High St. $5-10.

Keep It Simple Spfd. Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group, 6:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Ctr., 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.

Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance of Lane County, 7-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 236 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends and Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE

Now recruiting low-voiced women! Come sing w/ Sweet Adeline harmonizing group, 7pm, Eugene Faith Ctr., 1410 W. 13th Ave. FREE

SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Pinball League Meeting, 8-9:30pm, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. $5.

Bingo! 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE

health Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, ages 18+, 6:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions continues. See Friday.

White Bird walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE

Kids/Families Mindcrafters, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE

Lectures/Classes DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.

Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

LITERARY ARTS Wordcrafters Writing Workshop: After NaNo, Now What?, 5:30-7:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St. FREE

On the Air Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger continues. See Friday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Outdoors/Recreation Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.

The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 123 Oakway Ctr. FREE

Trivia at The Pub w/Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE

Trivia Night w/ Dom, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE

Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE

Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Sam Bonds Bingo, 9pm, Sam Bonds Garage, 407 Blair St. FREE

Virtual Reality, 9pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido continues. See Friday.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Friday.

Pool Hall continues. See Friday.

SOCIAL DANCE Folk Dancing for Seniors, 2:30-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine, 5:30-6:30pm, today & Wednesday, WOW Hall. $10.

Pasajera, an evening of Flamenco, 7-9pm, Willakensie Grange Hall, 3055 Willakenzie Rd.$8-14.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 6-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Orientation Meeting, 6-7pm, Saraha Nyingma Buddhist Institute, 477 E. 40th Ave. FREE

Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir Rehearsal, 7pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln. FREE

THEATER Romeo & Juliet auditions, 6:30-8:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr. FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE

Tuesday, December 4

Sunrise 7:30Am; Sunset 4:34pm

Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 35

COMEDY Amusedays with Chaz Logan Hyde, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $1.

FOOD/DRINKS KEPW Community Radio Holiday Party, 5-8pm, Oregon Win LAB, 488 Lincoln St. FREE

Tuesday Night Pub Run, 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

GATHERINGS

Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE

Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 10:30am-noon, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Alzheimer’s Association Community Forum, 4:30-6pm, Oregon Electric Station, 27 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Nature Nerds Unite! Science Pub & Trivia, 5-7pm, Wildcraft Cider Works, 232 Lincoln St. FREE

Shop Safely Online, 5pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE

Why We Can Still Build a Healthy Future w/ Mary DeMocker, author of A Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution, 5:30-7:30pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branchg, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Campus Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, Hedco Building, Rm. 144, University of Oregon. FREE

Meditation Tuesday, 6pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Meditation class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Gateway Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 6:30-7:45pm, LCC downtown, rm. 218, info at toddk.pe@gmail.com. FREE

Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE

Tequila Tuesday! Old Nick’s Trivia with Phil, 7-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Hunter-Downe Knightly, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

HEALTH Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, ages 18+, 6:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-$9.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

KIDS/FAMILIES Pajama Storytime, 6:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Mindcrafters continues. See Monday.

LECTURES/CLASSES Women’s Self-Defense Training, 8-9am, Art of War MMA, 251B W. 7th Ave. $5-10 sugg. don.

Chair Yoga for the elderly continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

LITERARY ARTS Page 2 Poetry open mic, 7:30pm sign up, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

ON THE AIR Anarchy Radio w/John Zerzan, 7pm, KWVA 88.1FM.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOOR/RECREATION Running Group, 4 miles, 6-10pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Shuffleboard & Foosball Tournament, 6pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St. FREE

Bingo Night w/Zach, 7pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 7pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 7pm, Pour House, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Dom, 7pm, Shooter’s Pub & Grill, 2650 River Rd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Zach, 7pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway, 541-393-6517. FREE

Bingo, 8pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Trivia, 8pm, Duck Bar, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE

Bingo Bongo, 9-11pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Nov. 22.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Pool Hall continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Sunday.

SOCIAL DANCE Eugene Folk Dancers, weekly international folk dancing, 6:45pm lessons, 7:45pm dance, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd., 541-344-7591. $3-$7.

Ballroom Dance Fundamentals, 6:45pm to register & Folk starts at 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St. $3 drop-in paid to instructor.

Bailonga: Argentine Tango Milonga, 7-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 2326 Willamette St. $5

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER Romeo & Juliet auditions continue. See Monday.

VOLUNTEER WOW Hall New Volunteer Orientation & Training, 7-8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8TH Ave. FREE

Wednesday, December 5

Sunrise 7:31am; Sunset 4:34pm

Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 34

ARTS/CRAFTS Adam Grosowsky: New Paintings, noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE

comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

FILM Movie Appreciation Group: The World’s Fastest Indian, 1-3pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE

The Hand that Feeds, film-screening and audience discussion, 6-8:30pm, Wildish Community Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $7-9.

Chicago 10, 7-9pm, McNail-Riley House, 601 W 13th Ave. FREE

FOOD/DRINKS Free Community Lunch, noon-3pm, Peace Presbyterian Church, 3060 River Rd. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Winter Wednesdays at the Museum, 11am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz, 7-9pm, Hop Valley Tasting Room, 990 W. 1st Ave. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

After NaNoWriMo, Now What?, 5:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

health PeaceHealth Stroke Support Group, 2-3:”30pm, PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Ctr., 3333 Riverbend Dr. FREE

Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance continues. See Monday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Kids/Families Lapsit Storytime, ages 3 & under w/adult, 10am, Spfd Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Teens: Welcome to D&D, 3pm or 4:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family STEAM, 4pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Lectures/Classes Ideas on Tap: Sustainable Design, 6-8pm, Viking Braggot Co. Southtowne, 2490 Willamette St.

Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

LITERARY ARTS Lane Community Writers Series Reading, 5:307pm, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. Scott Lubbock, James Otter & Anita Sullivan will read their poems & essays. FREE

On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Dom, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

Qigong continues. See Monday.

SOCIAL DANCE Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First class FREE, then $5-6 drop-in.

Salsa & Bachata Night, 9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. Rm. 2. FREE

Thursday, December 6

Sunrise 7:32am; Sunset 4:34pm

Avg.High 47; Avg. Low 34

ART/CRAFT Femme Night! Drink & Draw, 6-9p, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

FILM Plank Town Presents: Springfilm On the Move December Film Back to the Future, 6:30pm, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St. FREE

FOOD/DRINKS 2nd Annual Cidergarden, 11am-10pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code) oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

Hearing Voices & Different Realities Discussion Group, 1-2:30pm, Lane Independent Living Alliance, 20 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Audio Editing for Podcasts, 5:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Intro to Project Management, 6pm, Eugene Downtown Libraruy, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Learn to Meditate, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

HEALTH White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE

Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Nature Kids: Fossils, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today & Tuesday, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/membership.

LECTURES/CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

ON THE AIR “What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm. KOCF 92.5 FM.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm. KLCC 89.7FM.

“Arts Journal” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Tai Chi, 5:30-6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop in.

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Trivia with Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 7pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd., 541-653-8876. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm, El Tapatio, 725 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove, 541-767-0457. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Centennial Blvd. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 9pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd., #108. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Sunday.

SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Crossroads Blues Fusion, beginning & intermediate blues dancing lessons, 7-8pm, open dance 8-11:30pm, Vet’s Club, 2320 Willamette St. $6-$10, work-trade available.

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7pm, American Legion Hall, 3650 River Rd. FREE

Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.

Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist, 2385 W. 13th Ave., rm. 6. FREE

Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE

THEATER THE SLOTH: True stories, told live, 7-8pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave., FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Volunteer Work Party, 9am. Contact volunteer@bufordpark.org, or at 541-344-8350.

Attention Opportunities

Due date for the calendar is noon the Thursday before the Thursday issue in which you would like your event published. For example, if you’d like to be included in our Dec. 13 edition, please visit www.eugeneweekly.com/calendar/event/add & submit your event online by Thursday, Dec. 6 at noon. For questions, email cal@eugeneweekly.com.

Editor is compiling an anthology called What Happened to the Hippies that will feature short articles from individuals who considered themselves hippies in the 1960’s and early 70’s. If you might be interested in knowing more about this project, please email hippiebook@yahoo.com.

Rotary District 5110 seeks team members for its 2019 Group Study Exchange program, a vocational & cultural exchange for young professionals ages 23-40 who will spend three weeks in Israel in May 2019. Cost is $700. For further information, contact Rue LaMarchen at 5110gse@gmail.com.

Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting warm weather items from October 15th through the end of December that will be distributed to our neighbors in need free of charge! And we serve anyone in need whatever their identity, beliefs, or background.