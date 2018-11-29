Eat Roadkill

If Oregonians must eat animal carcasses, roadkill is a superior option to the neatly shrink-wrapped plastic packages of meat in the grocery store.

Eating roadkill (see “Roadkill: It’s What’s for Dinner” Eugene Weekly Nov. 21) is healthier for the consumer than meat laden with antibiotics, hormones and growth stimulants, as most meat is today. It is also more humane, in that animals killed on the road were not castrated, dehorned or debeaked without anesthesia; did not suffer the trauma and misery of transportation in a crowded truck in all weather extremes; and did not hear the screams and smell the fear of the animals ahead of them on the slaughter line.

Perhaps the animals never knew what hit them.

Of course, people who want to kick the meat habit can get a free vegan starter kit at GoVeg.com

Curtis Taylor

Eugene