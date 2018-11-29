Music Listings 11/29-12/5

THURSDAY 11/29
AXE & FIDDLE Jordon Hull—8:30pm; n/c
BEERGARDEN Abe Luedtke—7:30pm; n/c
CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c
Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
OAKSHIRE BREWING Moonlight Jubilee—5:30pm; n/c
overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s GARAGE Paul Quillen, Tom Heini & The Gossamer Strings—9pm; $5
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Barbara Healy Trio—7pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDERWORKS Zion I—7:30pm; $15-18
FRIDAY 11/30
AXE & FIDDLE The Hipbillys—8:30pm; n/c
BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3
DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
GRIDIRON GRILL Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c
HAPPY HOURS Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c
HI-FI MUSIC HALL Hillstomp—8pm; $12-15
HI-FI MUSIC LOUNGE The Domestics w/ Ezza Rose—8pm; $5-7
Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c
Jimmy’s Karoke w/ Zach—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
LAVELLE VINEYARDS Timothy Patrick—6:30pm; n/c
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT The Ben Rice Band—8pm; $7
MOHAWK TAVERN Professor Fate—9pm; n/c
NOBLE ESTATE URBAN Jen Sennett Franklin—6pm; n/c
Oregon Wine LAB New Violet—7pm; n/c
Saginaw Valley Ben Johnson— 6pm; n/c
SALSEROS STUDIO Orquesta Descarga 54—9pm; $12
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Cap’n Trips—9:30pm; $5
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Kanter, Mays & Rempel Trio—7pm; n/c
The Embers Supper Club The Surviors—9pm; n/c
THE SHEDD White Christmas—7:30pm; $28
WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Sam & The Courtesy Clerks—7pm; $8
WOW HALL HIV Alliance hosts World AIDS Day ft. PikSix—7pm; $10 sug. don.
SATURDAY 12/1
BEERGARDEN Muddy Souls—7:30pm; n/c
Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi MUSIC HALL Charlie Parr & Willie Watson—8pm; $15-25
Holiday Market Stages Main Stage: 10:30am Dharmika; 11:30am Rob Tobias; 12:30pm Olem & Micah; 1:30pm Anya Lecuyer; 3pm ATA; 4:45pm Rusty Still; Holiday Hall: 2:30pm Aruna Beth & Miriam Rose—n/c
HULT CENTER Eugene Symphony, Star Wars: Live in Concert (Episode IV: A New Hope)—7pm; $55
McDONALD THEATRE Echo & the Bunnymen w/ Enation opening—7pm; $39-52
OLD NICK’S PUB Blenderer, Jesse Gandy & Luc Gunn—9pm; $5
POURHOUSE TAVERN Karaoke Night w/ Dom—9pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Us & Them—9pm; $5
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
TSUNAMI BOOKS Mary Gauthier—7:30pm; $23.50
TWISTED DUCK Karaoke w/ KJ Fedora, 9pm; n/c
TWO RIVERS / DOS RIOS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Tuba Carol Concert—noon; n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
SUNDAY 12/2
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
AXE & FIDDLE Digisaurus—8pm; n/c
CTR. FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING Timothy Patrick—10:30am; n/c
Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH Christmas Holiday Concert w/ The Eugene Gleemen—2:30pm; $12
HI-FI LOUNGE Magic Sword—6pm; $13-15
HOLIDAY MARKET STAGES Main Stage: 10:30am Eugene Bhangra Dance Group; 11:30am Explorations in Four; 12:30pm Gabe Schliffer; 1:30pm The Swingin’ Marmalukeys; 3pm Sugar Pine String Band; 4:45pm Rob Tobias & The Northwest Express—n/c
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
SAM BOND’S BREWING December SongSmith Sunday Early Edition—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Irish Jam—4pm; n/c
SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL Eugene-Springfield Community Orchestra Concert—7pm; n/c
The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam Hosted by Sean Peterson—2:30pm; $5 don.
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
TRAVELERS COVE Paul Biondi Quartet—6pm; n/c
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
WOW HALL Over the Rhine Christmas Show w/ Gossamer Strings—7pm; $20-25
MONDAY 12/3
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c
O BAR Timothy Patrick—5:30pm; n/c
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm
THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION 1st Monday Jazz Orchestra—7:30pm; $10
TUESDAY 12/4
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Hi-FI LOUNGE World Reggae Night—9pm; $3
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
WEDNESDAY 12/5
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
OLD NICK’S PUB Whiskey Wednesday! Basin Street Band & Original Galaxy—9pm; cover TBA
The Drake DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Jammin’ With The Pros—7:30pm; $3-5
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe live broadcast—4pm; n/c
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c