Sidewalk Rules

About bikes on sidewalks: In Eugene, only in the downtown “fire district one” area are bicycles prohibited on sidewalks (also, sandwich boards are only allowed on sidewalks in the downtown “fire district one” area). Outside the downtown “fire district one” area, it’s legal to ride on sidewalks while yielding to pedestrians (sandwich boards are not allowed on sidewalks outside of the downtown “fire district one” area).

There is no requirement to use bike lanes citywide (and there is no enforcement of sandwich boards blocking sidewalks outside of the downtown area).

Always yield to pedestrians; if there’s not enough sidewalk, stop or get on the street. Painted bike lanes remove street parking for cars and provide a false sense of security for bikes.

Gary Trendler

Eugene