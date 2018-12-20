Bad Equality

Jerry Ritter (Letters, Dec. 6) refers to the Senate as “the great equalizer.”

It’s an odd sort of “equality” that makes the vote of a barista in Cheyenne, Wyoming count 14 times as much as the vote of a farmer in Watsonville, California.

It’s a peculiar sort of “equality” that makes the vote of a high-school senior in Burlington, Vermont, count for eleven times as much as the vote of a mill hand in Albany, New York.

It’s a very poor sort of “equality” which allows the wishes of a minority to run roughshod over the needs of the majority for years, sometimes decades.

John M. Burt

Corvallis