Bad Equality

Letters by Letters EditorPosted on

Jerry Ritter (Letters, Dec. 6) refers to the Senate as “the great equalizer.”

It’s an odd sort of “equality” that makes the vote of a barista in Cheyenne, Wyoming count 14 times as much as the vote of a farmer in Watsonville, California.

It’s a peculiar sort of “equality” that makes the vote of a high-school senior in Burlington, Vermont, count for eleven times as much as the vote of a mill hand in Albany, New York.

It’s a very poor sort of “equality” which allows the wishes of a minority to run roughshod over the needs of the majority for years, sometimes decades.

John M. Burt

Corvallis