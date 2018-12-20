Calendar Listings: December 20 – December 27

Thursday, December 20

Sunrise 7:43am; Sunset 4:36pm

Avg. High 45; Avg. Low 33

ART/CRAFT Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit, 9am-5pm, Rainbow Optics Campus Store, 13th Ave., 762 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Art for All Seasons Annual Membership Show & Club Mud Holiday Show & Sale, 10am-5:30pm, Maude Kerns Art Ctr., 1910 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Textile Conversations: New Show by Oregon Fiber Artists, 11am-10pm, Oakshire Brewing Public House, 207 Madison St. FREE

BENEFIT Winter Solstice Dance Ritual hosted by Joanna Cashman, 7pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. Fundraiser for Radiant Health Wellness. $10-15

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Lane County NAMI Friendship Group Cottage Grove, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats Restaurant, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

Hearing Voices & Different Realities Discussion Group, 1-2:30pm, Lane Independent Living Alliance, 20 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Mindfulness Group, 4-5:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, 4:30pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE.

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

Health White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral, 5:30-7:30pm today & Saturday, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop-in.

KIDS/FAMILIES Walkers Storytime, 10:15am & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Steam, 4pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE

LECTURES AND CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH, 2pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ admiss.

On the Air “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow and Monday through Thursday, Dec. 27, KPOV, 88.9 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local artists, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Dec. 27. Comcast channel 29.

Merry Beatles, A Cool Yule With The Fab4, 9pm, KLCC, 89.7 FM.

Outdoors/Recreation Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Duplicate Bridge, 12:30pm, today, Tuesday, Sunday & Thursday, Dec. 27; 9:30am on Monday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, today & Tuesday, Funagain Games,. 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/ Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop in.

Trivia w/ Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Pub Trivia, 7-9:30pm, Viking Braggot Co. Southtowne, 2490 Willamette St. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Kevin, 8-10pm, Trev’s, 1675 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Dec. 6, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Country Night at The Cooler, 7:30pm, The Cooler Bar, 20 Centennial Lp. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

VOLUNTEER Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen, 10am-3pm, Laurel Valley Education Farm, 2621 Augusta St. FREE

Friday, December 21

Sunrise 7:44am; Sunset 4:37pm

Avg. High 45; Avg. Low 33

ART/CRAFT Art for All Seasons Annual Membership Show & Club Mud Holiday Show & Sale continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Textile Conversations: New Show by Oregon Fiber Artists continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

FOOD/DRINK Beer, Cider & Wine Tasting, 5-7:30pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. FREE, RSVP at 541-912-9061.

Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE

GATHERINGS

Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Baby Storytime, 10:15 & 11:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch & Sheldon Branch. FREE

Teens: Ani-Manga Club, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Adventure! Parents’ Night Off / Kids’ Night Out, 6-8:30pm, 490 Valley River Ctr. $20.

Parents Night Out, 6-10pm, Brick Builders, 1133 Willamette St. $20 per child. Call 541-954-9886 to RSVP.

HEALTH Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart Medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.

LECTURES/CLASSES Talks at the MNCH continues. See Dec. 20.

ON THE AIR Jumpin’ In and Out of The Blues, 4-6pm, KOCFG 92.5 FM.

Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.

Water is Life w/Jana Thrift & John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.

Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for Seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, today & Monday through Wednesday, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Centennial chess5-8pm today & Saturday, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. RSVP at 541-912-9061. FREE

Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.

Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE

Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1233 Valley River Dr. FREE

Viking Bingo – Prizes! w/ Chad & Elliot, 8-10pm, Viking Braggot Southtowne Pub, 520 Commercial St., Unit F. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/ Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Cenntenial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Nov. 29, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

SOCIAL DANCE Argentine Tango Dance Classes, 7-9:15am, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $10.

Advanced dance class w/ Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

Two Rivers Morris Dancers, 6pm, Sam Bond’s Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & Saturday, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Healing w/ Spiritual Light Healing for ourselves, our communiy, our planet!, 7-9pm, Eugene Friends Meeting House, 2274 Onyx St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 7:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER Radio Redux: A Cowboy Christmas, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. for the Performing Arts, 1 Eugene Ctr. $22-25.

Saturday, December 22

Sunrise 7:44Am; Sunset 4:37pm

Avg. High 45; Avg. Low 33

ART/CRAFTs ARTful Delights Holiday Show, 11am-5pm, McMillan Spring Studio, 2106 McMillan St. FREE

LEGO® Holiday Make-and-Take Builds, 4-5pm, Bricks & Minifigs Eugene, 780 Blair Blvd. Call the store (541) 225-4981 to reserve your spot. $7.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Textile Conversations: New Show by Oregon Fiber Artists continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

BENEFIT Benefit for Egan Warming Centers, 9pm-1am, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

FARMERS MARKETS Holiday Farmers Market, 10am-5pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE

Village Green Christmas Market, 5-9pm, The Village Green, 725 Row River Rd., Cottage Grove. $5.

FOOD/DRINK Wine Tour, noon-4pm, Transporter, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. $35, RSVP at tourtransporter@gmail.com.

GATHERINGS Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE

Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market, 10am-6pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE

Country Night/Ugly Sweater Party, 7pm, Mohawk Tavern, 1501 Mohawk Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Our Revolution Lane County, 11am-1pm, Theo’s Coffee House at Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE

HEALTH Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 10am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop-in.

White Bird Walk-In Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

KIDS/FAMILIES Legos, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch & Bethel Branch, 541-682-8323. FREE

Family Music Time, 10:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE

Annual FREE Live Nativity, 7-9pm, Friendly St. Church of God, 2290 Friendly St. FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

ON THE AIR Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.

Taste of the World w/ Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.

60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.

The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, Emerald Park, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE

Cribbage at the Kitchen, 6-8pm, Claim 52 Kitchen, 1203 Willamette St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Centennial chess club continues. See Friday.

SOCIAL DANCE Country Line/Couples Dancing, 8pm, The Keg Tavern, 4711 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

THEATER Santa’s Improv Workshop, 7:30pm, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. FREE

Radio Redux: A Cowboy Christmas continues. See Friday.

VOLUNTEER Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE

Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Sunday, December 23

Sunrise 7:45am; Sunset 4:38pm

Avg. High 45; Avg. Low 33

ARTS/CRAFTS Textile Conversations: New Show by Oregon Fiber Artists continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

COMEDY Welcome To Hell! Open Mic comedy hosted by Seth Milstein, 8-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Comedy Open Mic, 10pm, Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

FARMERS MARKET Holiday Farmers Market continues. See Saturday.

Village Green Christmas Market continues. See Saturday.

GATHERINGS Eugene Sacred Heart Singers’ annual holiday sing-along (traditional shape-note music), 7pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. Don.

Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market continues. See Saturday.

HEALTH Yoga at the LAB, 10:30am, Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, 1717 Centennial Blvd., Stes. 4 & 7, Spfd. FREE

Grief & Loss Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Companioning Care LLC, 696 Country Club Rd. $15-40.

KIDS/FAMILIES Family Fun: Drive-In Storytime, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Funding Your Business, 6-8pm, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. $45.

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.

“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.

Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

Music Hour w/Wally Bowen continues. See Saturday.

Dr. Yeti Show continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 1-4pm Sundays & 1-4pm Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE

Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE

Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

SOCIAL DANCE USA Dance 4th Sunday Dance, 5:30-7:30pm, Veteran’s Memorial Bldg, 1626 Willamette St. FREE

SPIRITUAL Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Way of the Tao Drum, 6pm, Unitarian Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. Don.

Refuge Recovery Meeting, 7-8:30pm, Open Sky Shambhala Ctr., 783 Grant St. FREE

Gnostic Mass, 8pm, Coph Nia Lodge Oto, 4065 W. 11th Ave.. #43. FREE

THEATER Radio Redux: A Cowboy Christmas, 2pm, Hult Ctr. for the Performing Arts, 1 Eugene Ctr. $22-25.

A Christmas Carol in Prose, 6:30pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. Don.

VOLUNTEER Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Monday, December 24

Sunrise 7:45am; Sunset 4:38pm

Avg. High 45; Avg.Low 33

art/craft Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Textile Conversations: New Show by Oregon Fiber Artists continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

FARMERS MARKET Holiday Farmers Market continues. See Saturday (closing at 4pm).

Gatherings Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Keep It Simple Spfd. Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group, 6:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Ctr., 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.

Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance of Lane County, 7-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 236 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends and Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE

SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market continues. See Saturday (closing at 4pm).

health Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions continues. See Friday.

White Bird walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE

Kids/Families Adventure!’s Christmas Eve Harry Potter Read-a-Thon, 10am-6pm, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE

Lectures/Classes DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.

Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

On the Air Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger continues. See Friday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Outdoors/Recreation Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.

The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 123 Oakway Ctr. FREE

Trivia at The Pub w/Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE

Trivia Night w/ Dom, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE

Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE

Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SOCIAL DANCE Folk Dancing for Seniors, 2:30-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE

Tuesday, Tuesday 25

Sunrise 7:45Am; Sunset 4:39pm

Avg. High 45; Avg. Low 33

FOOD/DRINK 40th Annual Senior Holiday Dinner at the Hilton, 1-3pm, Eugene Hilton, 66 E. 6th Ave. $8.

Christmas Dinner, 2-7pm, The Village Green, 725 Row River Rd. $16-25.

Chef Jevon’s Classic Chinese Christmas Dinner, 4-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE

Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE

Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Solidarity Fair Share (free food & resources for unhoused/working class people), 3-6:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Campus Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, Hedco Building, Rm. 144, University of Oregon. FREE

Meditation Tuesday, 6pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE

HEALTH White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

ON THE AIR Anarchy Radio w/ John Zerzan, 7pm, KWVA 88.1FM.

Taste of the World w/ Wagoma continues. See Saturday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Wednesday, December 26

Sunrise 7:46am; Sunset 4:40pm

Avg. High 45; Avg. Low 32

ARTS/CRAFTS Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Textile Conversations: New Show by Oregon Fiber Artists continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Comedy Open Mic w/ Seth Milstein, 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz, 7-9pm, Hop Valley Tasting Room, 990 W. 1st Ave. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10 sug. don.

Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

health Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Kids/Families Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family STEAM, 4pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Lectures/Classes Detox 101 w/ Yaakov Levine, 2-3pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE

Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Dom, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

SOCIAL DANCE Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First class FREE, then $5-6 drop-in.

Thursday, December 27

Sunrise 7:46am; Sunset 4:40pm

Avg.High 45; Avg. Low 32

ART/CRAFT Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Textile Conversations: New Show by Oregon Fiber Artists continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code) oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Learn to Meditate, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

HEALTH White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE

Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today & Tuesday, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/ membership.

LECTURES/CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

ON THE AIR “What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm. KOCF 92.5 FM.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm. KLCC 89.7FM.

“Arts Journal” continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Trivia with Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/ Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

Tai Chi continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7pm, American Legion Hall, 3650 River Rd. FREE

Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.

Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Country Night at The Cooler continues. See Thursday, Dec. 20.

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Volunteer Work Party, 9am. Contact volunteer@bufordpark.org, or at 541-344-8350.

Attention Opportunities

Due date for the calendar is noon the Thursday before the Thursday issue in which you would like your event published. For example, if you’d like to be included in our Jan. 3 edition, please visit www.eugeneweekly.com/calendar/event/add & submit your event online by Thursday, Dec. 27 at noon. For questions, email cal@eugeneweekly.com.

Editor is compiling an anthology called What Happened to the Hippies that will feature short articles from individuals who considered themselves hippies in the 1960’s and early 70’s. If you might be interested in knowing more about this project, please email hippiebook@yahoo.com.

Rotary District 5110 seeks team members for its 2019 Group Study Exchange program, a vocational & cultural exchange for young professionals ages 23-40 who will spend three weeks in Israel in May 2019. Cost is $700. For further information, contact Rue LaMarchen at 5110gse@gmail.com.

Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting warm weather items from October 15th through the end of December that will be distributed to our neighbors in need free of charge! And we serve anyone in need whatever their identity, beliefs, or background.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program is offering free training in Eugene on Jan. 9, 10, 16, 17 & 31. The Ombudsman program serves long-term care facility residents through complaint investigation, resolution and advocacy for improvement in resident care. For more information about the program, and to sign-up for the training, go to oltco.org and click on volunteer opportunities.