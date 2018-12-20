Typos that would make a fifth-grader blush. Stories that go nowhere, their final paragraphs missing. Editorials sometimes subliterate. Displaced and duplicated comics. An opinion section reduced by two-thirds. A distinct rightward turn. A Thanksgiving day edition where the ad section weighs 6 pounds, but the content section barely registers weight on a postal scale (not at all if you subtract the sports section).

And now they want to raise the subscription costs to more than $400 a year (“premium” editions extra)?

To the staff of Eugene Weekly: Any chance you could find a way to step up to the plate and become the Eugene Daily? I think you’d be surprised by the number of readers eager to subscribe.

Dan Rinnan

Eugene