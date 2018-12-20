Fueling Defazio

Thanks to Jim Neu and Congressman Peter DeFazio for their viewpoints on the topic of climate change (EW, Nov. 21 and Nov. 29).

Central to this exchange are their differences in opinion concerning the extent to which Rep. DeFazio has aggressively advocated for action on climate change. The topic of campaign contribution adds to and complicates this conversation.

For example, Rep. DeFazio received $94,000 in 2017-18 campaign contributions from the fossil fuel-based air transportation industry (see opensecrets.org).

As challenging as it is for most of us to give up flying, knowing full well the climate impacts, so, too, must it be to give up campaign donations from industry sources contributing to the crisis he’s trying to fight.

Laurie Ehlhardt Powell

Eugene