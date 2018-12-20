Rotten In Eugene

A letter in the Nov. 15 Eugene Weekly asked what is the putrid smell that pervades northwest Eugene. Most mornings, one goes outside to greet the day with a deep breath, only to be sent indoors by the truly invasive chemical odor that so often dominates this area.

This is not the result of an inversion, but a consistently awful, man-made stench.

City of Eugene, what is it? Where is it coming from? Would you please do something to make our air fresh again?

Your west side taxpayers need some help here.

C. Tanzer

Eugene