Studies have shown that a bike lane — especially a bike lane protected by a curb — is a much safer place than a sidewalk to ride a bike. In fact, many studies have found sidewalks to be the most dangerous type of place to ride a bike.

More important, studies have shown that driving a car is more dangerous to yourself and those around than riding a bike, and that driving a car also pollutes the air and jeopardizes our economic security by contributing to climate change. These things are true of both electric and ICE cars.

The vast majority of people can make the vast majority of their trips on foot or by bike or transit. Instead of telling others where to ride their bikes, you should think about how to avoid some of your travel by car.

Alex Bauman

Eugene