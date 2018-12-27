Meat Is Murder

There is no way to avoid eating less meat if we are serious about the future of the planet. According to a recent report, “Creating a Sustainable Food Future,” in order to feed the growing human population — projected to reach about 10 billion by 2050 — while curbing planet-warming emissions to ward off climate catastrophe, people across the globe must significantly cut back on eating meat from cows, sheep and goats by 40 percent.

This report was produced by World Resources Institute (WRI) in partnership with the World Bank, U.N. Environment, U.N. Development Program and a pair of French agricultural research agencies.

Limits on meat eating are among 22 proposals from the report. All points being worked on simultaneously could achieve “meeting growing demands for food, avoiding deforestation, and reforesting or restoring abandoned and unproductive land — and in ways that help stabilize the climate, promote economic development, and reduce poverty.”

Being more vegetarian clearly sounds like a sensible choice. Thank you to those who have already committed to a vegetarian or vegan diet. How much are we all willing to change for the sake of the planet? Recycling, buying a more earth friendly vehicle, and consuming less are not enough.

Christopher and Deb Michaels

Eugene