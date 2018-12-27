New Year, New Music

Like Ella Fitzgerald, Eugene Weekly is wondering, “What are you doing New Year’s Eve?”

Well, if you’re still without plans, we say head out to hear some live music. Because on New Year’s Eve, Eugene offers a musical menu of everything from psych rock to Gilbert & Sullivan.

Here are our top picks for the best live music to hear while welcoming the new year.

First up, we have the third-annual Eugene Psychedelic Ball at the WOW Hall. Headlining this year is San Francisco’s LSD & The Search for God. Also appearing is a long list of some of Eugene’s best live bands, including Egotones, Sacred Trees, The Blimp, Snow White, Thom Simon, Entresol, Smear and more. The Eugene Psychedelic Ball starts at 7:30 pm; $12 advance, $15 door, all-ages.

Heading over to the Whit, Sam Bond’s welcomes Eugene-based eight-piece ska band Ludicrous Speed. That all kicks off at 9:30 pm; $5, 21-plus. Up the street from Sam Bond’s, Portland party-rockers The Quick and Easy Boys return to Blairally Vintage Arcade. That show begins at 9 pm; $15, 21-plus. Be sure to stick around for the champagne toast.

At Old Nick’s, check out the fourth-annual New Year’s Eve Speakeasy Party. Performing this year at the party are Corwin Bolt and the Wingnuts, Humble George, Joy Economy and more. Old Nick’s calls the party an “old timey underground gala” and encourages attendees to “dress to the nines!” At Old Nick’s, it all starts at 8 pm; free, 21-plus.

Back downtown, New Year’s Eve offers plenty to do. The not-quite-dead-yet venue Hi-Fi Music Hall comes out of hibernation to welcome Solovox, Living Roots, DJ Groovemaker and DJ Bree Conscious. That party starts at 9 pm; $10 advance, $15 door; 21-plus.

Across the street from Hi-Fi, get your classical on with Eugene Opera as it performs Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore at 7:30 pm at the Hult Center; $20-$89.50, all-ages.

Up Willamette, Mac’s Restaurant and Nightclub is hosting a Blues Harp Showdown featuring Hank Shreve, Mike Moothart, Bill Rhoades, Kim Fields and many more. That show starts at 8 pm; $15 advance, $20 door, 21-plus. A $25 ticket gets you access to both the Blues Harp Showdown and Darline Jackson’s My Band, also performing at Mac’s on New Year’s Eve.

Back downtown at Luckey’s, EW Best of Eugene Best Band winner Fortune’s Folly takes the stage at 9 pm; $12, 21-plus. And if you’re down in the Cottage Grove area, Axe & Fiddle is throwing a New Year’s dance party featuring Sequel and DJ B-Side Strangler. The fun starts at 8:30 pm; free, 21-plus.

And a late entry to the festivities is the “Bleu Year’s Eve/Candy Apple Bleu” show with DJ Chilla starting at 7:30 pm at Whirled Pies. The show is free, 21-plus.