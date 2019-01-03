The Right to Sexual & Reproductive Health

Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO) was founded more than 50 years ago as an information and education services provider. Our mission is to ensure the right of all individuals to manage their sexual and reproductive health, by providing health services, education and advocacy.

Our vision is a world in which all children are wanted and cared for, all people have equal rights and dignity, sexuality is expressed with honesty, equality and responsibility, and the decision to have children is private and voluntary. Our most important strategic goal is to help build the healthiest generation ever.

Today, 90 staff members manage operations in eight southwestern Oregon counties: Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane and Linn. Community volunteers support all areas of PPSO, including health centers, education, development, administration and advocacy.

People trust PPSO because they feel safe and respected when seeking our confidential, non-judgmental health care services. In 2017, we delivered preventive, diagnostic and treatment services to almost 21,000 women, men and teens through 31,500 visits in six health centers across southwestern Oregon.

In addition to our reproductive health services, PPSO is regarded as the region’s primary resource — and a national leader — for accurate, developmentally appropriate sex education. As the largest and most respected provider of sexuality education in Oregon, our education programs reach nearly 25,000 individuals each year.

Planned Parenthood plays a unique role in maintaining the health of communities. For many individuals, particularly in rural areas, Planned Parenthood is their primary source of care and the provider they most trust with their reproductive health care needs. Our services include birth control, annual exams, cancer screening, abortion care, pregnancy testing, HPV vaccines, STD testing/treatment, vasectomies and emergency contraceptives.

PPSO is the only provider in the region delivering such a broad scope of high-quality reproductive and sexual health services. Our staff serves patients in an environment that is honest, nonjudgmental and supportive.

Our clients are primarily low-income, uninsured and age 25 or younger, but our doors are open to everyone and we serve people of all ages from a wide range of backgrounds. PPSO offers low-cost, sliding scale and free grant-funded services to clients who cannot afford to pay. We also accept private insurance and currently partner with various health plans.

Through our education programs and services, we strive to normalize healthy attitudes and behaviors, build strong families, help develop more “askable” adults in communities and offer a variety of programs for elementary through college-aged youth. Our education team manages partnerships with more than 100 schools and organizations serving youth and families throughout southern Oregon.

Comprehensive sex education is an effective way to promote positive behavior change and help youth make healthy decisions regarding sexual behaviors. Studies have shown that when youth are provided with comprehensive, medically accurate sex education, they delay initiation of sexual intercourse, their number of sexual partners is reduced, their frequency of sexual activity is reduced, and they increase the use of condoms. PPSO’s programs are strategically designed to address sexual and reproductive health issues, healthy relationships, consent, and related topics in a way that is inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations.

Our successful youth leadership model includes programs focused on development, parent education and professional training. Our education and youth trainers offer a variety of sex education and training programs to help guide and support Oregonians of all ages in making healthier decisions. We also train parents, faith leaders, mentors, educators, service providers and others who work with families and youth to be positive resources for young people about their sexual health.

We’re here for you, your family and all your sexual health needs. No matter what. Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon’s doors are open to everyone, regardless of insurance status, immigration status, gender identity, gender expression and/or sexual orientation.

We believe that all people deserve high-quality, affordable health care and accurate sexual health education and information, no matter who they are. Our goal, every day, is to make each person who comes through our doors feel welcome, comfortable and cared for while providing the best possible care. To schedule an appointment or learn more about our services, call 1-800-230-PLAN.

Lisa Gardner is the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon.