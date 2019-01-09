Smash the Patriarchy! And Get Ready for the Womxn’s March

Eugene’s Threadbare Print House is hosting its third annual Womxn’s March prep party on Jan. 12 to “to help the community gear up for the third annual Women’s March Jan. 19.”

In a press release the local business invites the community to its printing party to help women and advocates “smash the patriarchy.

The party will feature free T-shirt printing, free tattoos from Northwest Tattoo and free beverages. Your new T-shirt of tattoo will get you discounts at DaNang Vietnamese Eatery, Oregon Wine Lab, The Wheel Apizza, Wildcraft Cider Works, and Elegant Elephant Baking Co., Threadbare says.

Threadbare is known for its “Fiercely Feminist” shirts created for previous marches.

Amy Baker, owner of Threadbare, says in a statement: “This event started as a grassroots movement on the day of the last presidential inauguration. We offered to print ‘Fiercely Feminist’ for anyone that would bring us a shirt. The response was overwhelming. The next day, the streets of Eugene were filled with the slogan for the Women’s March.”

She continues, “As a small, women-run print shop we were grateful to contribute in a meaningful way. We continue today to offer this event to community members who want to come together and celebrate feminism, diversity, and inclusiveness.”

You can bring your own light colored cotton or cotton blend T-shirt for printing or buy one onsite. Donations will be accepted for Planned Parenthood and Oregon Supported Living Program (OSLP), a nonprofit that empowers adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. OSLP will also host a sign-making at its Lincoln Gallery down the block (309 W. 4th Avenue, Suite 100), the release says.

The print party is 3-9 pm Saturday, Jan. 12 at 445 Lincoln Street (just down the street from EW, which, full disclosure, prints its Local & Vocal T-shirts at Threadbare).