Music Listings: January 10 – January 16

THURSDAY 1/10

BEERGARDEN Robert Meade—7:30pm; n/c

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

HI-FI MUSIC HALL Boombox—9pm; $16-20

LUCKEY’S Club Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB Dueling Pianos ft. Skip Jones & Hank Shreve—7pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

OLD NICK’S PUB Ol’ Fashion Depot, Scuz Bros. the whole damn fam jamily—9pm; $5

Overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

SAM BONDS GARAGE Left On Wilson, Lost Ox —9pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Jerry Zybach & Stan Welsh—7pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB EZ Money—9pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Frank Kohl & John Stowell—7:30pm; $12

WOW HALL The Graduating Class, smear, Dirty Skeeze, Lofty, The Juniper Berries, The Macks, Novacane—8pm; $8-10

FRIDAY 1/11

AXE & FIDDLE Conflicts w/ Caribou—8:30pm; n/c

BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c

BLUE VALLEY BISTRO Sandy Holder & Percy Franklin (Cypress Home)—6pm; n/c

Blairally VINTAGE ARCADE Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

EUGENE PIANO ACADEMY Look at the Harlequins! Release Show & Audubon Benefit—7pm; $5

GLOBAL SCHOLARS HALL (UO) Global Scholars Hall Recital Series: Yunhan Xu, Piano—12:15pm; n/c

GRIDIRON GRILL Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

HAPPY HOURS The Blueshades Band—8pm; n/c

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c

Jimmy’s Karoke w/ Zach—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Gazelle(s), Zeta, Vampirates, Sleep Inertia—10pm; $5

Saginaw Valley Heavy Chevy Lite— 6pm; n/c

SAM BONDS BREWING Austin Haas Jazz Trio—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Testface, Mouth Painter—9:30pm; $5

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Spencer Doidge Duo—7pm; n/c

THE EMBERS Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Dana McWayne Quartet—7:30pm; $12

The Vets CLUB Inner Limits CD Release Party—8pm; $7

WOW HALL Viralfest: Nef Da Pharaoh, S. Loyal, Fliboimoe, SAS NBL, Jr Patton, P Hustle, Dris & Love, D Boi, LTS, Juma Blaq, 98Prynce, King Nas, Ceg of all Trades, Fetti Mac, Too Easy, LC Jetson, H Rydah, hosted by DJ Fatboy—8pm; $18-23

SATURDAY 1/12

AXE & FIDDLE The Muddy Souls—8:30pm; n/c

BEERGARDEN Holler & the Hive—7:30pm; n/c

Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/ KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB The Critical Shakes, Olivia & The Awbreys, Filomena—10pm; $5

MAUDE KERNS Gossamer Strings—4pm; n/c

POURHOUSE TAVERN Karaoke Night w/ Dom—9pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S BREWING The HipBillys—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Alder Street, Scratchdog Stringband—9:30pm; $5

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Geoffrey Mays—7pm; n/c

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Blue Shimmay—7pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Garrett Baxter Quintet: Tribute To Billy Strayhorn—7:30pm; $12

TWISTED DUCK Karaoke w/ KJ Fedora, 9pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WOW HALL Polarfest: Zavy, Watrcup, Thirdworlddon, ToddlE B, Aris Ray, Haywood, Prznt, 2muchpeso, YT & D Money, Zae—6pm; $10-12

SUNDAY 1/13

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

JALISCO MEXICAN RESAURANT School of Blues Sunday Jam—3pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

SAM BONDS GARAGE Vallow—9pm; tba

SWEET CHEEKS WINERY Sandy Holder & Percy Franklin (Cypress Home)—2pm; n/c

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam—2:30pm; $5 don.

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Delgani String Quartet—3pm; $10-28

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Gumbo Groove—4pm; n/c

MONDAY 1/14

AXE & FIDDLE Matthew Perryman Jones—8pm; $12-15

BEALL CONCERT HALL Oregon Brass Quintet—7:30pm; $8-12

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/ Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

CORESTAR CULTURAL CTR. Samba Ja Winter Beginner Class—7:30pm; $50 for 9-week class

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern PikSix—9pm; n/c

TUESDAY 1/15

Cornucopia at 5th Street Jesse Meade w/ Amblin—9:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge World Reggae Night—9pm; $3

Old Nick’s Pub Dog Party & Gutter Daisies —8:30pm; $5

ROARING RAPIDS PIZZA The Future of Jazz – Explorations in Four—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

TEMPLE BETH ISRAEL Delgani String Quartet—7:30pm; $10-28

WHIRLED PIES Acoustic Jams—7pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 1/16

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/ Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Groove Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

PUBLICHOUSE Breakers Yard Duo—7pm; n/c

THE COOLER BAR Rock Star Karaoke—8pm; n/c

The Drake Music w/ Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

The Jazz Station Jammin’ w/ The Pros—7:30pm; $3-5

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Tomorrows Bad Seeds—7pm;’ $12-15

WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe—4pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis

SA SVER, Majestic Theatre, 7:30pm; $25

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c