Music Listings: January 10 – January 16

THURSDAY 1/10
BEERGARDEN Robert Meade—7:30pm; n/c
CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c
Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
HI-FI MUSIC HALL Boombox—9pm; $16-20
LUCKEY’S Club Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB Dueling Pianos ft. Skip Jones & Hank Shreve—7pm; n/c
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
OLD NICK’S PUB Ol’ Fashion Depot, Scuz Bros. the whole damn fam jamily—9pm; $5
Overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c
SAM BONDS GARAGE Left On Wilson, Lost Ox —9pm; $5
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Jerry Zybach & Stan Welsh—7pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB EZ Money—9pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Frank Kohl & John Stowell—7:30pm; $12
WOW HALL The Graduating Class, smear, Dirty Skeeze, Lofty, The Juniper Berries, The Macks, Novacane—8pm; $8-10
FRIDAY 1/11
AXE & FIDDLE Conflicts w/ Caribou—8:30pm; n/c
BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c
BLUE VALLEY BISTRO Sandy Holder & Percy Franklin (Cypress Home)—6pm; n/c
Blairally VINTAGE ARCADE Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
EUGENE PIANO ACADEMY Look at the Harlequins! Release Show & Audubon Benefit—7pm; $5
GLOBAL SCHOLARS HALL (UO) Global Scholars Hall Recital Series: Yunhan Xu, Piano—12:15pm; n/c
GRIDIRON GRILL Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c
HAPPY HOURS The Blueshades Band—8pm; n/c
Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c
Jimmy’s Karoke w/ Zach—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Gazelle(s), Zeta, Vampirates, Sleep Inertia—10pm; $5
Saginaw Valley Heavy Chevy Lite— 6pm; n/c
SAM BONDS BREWING Austin Haas Jazz Trio—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Testface, Mouth Painter—9:30pm; $5
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Spencer Doidge Duo—7pm; n/c
THE EMBERS Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Dana McWayne Quartet—7:30pm; $12
The Vets CLUB Inner Limits CD Release Party—8pm; $7
WOW HALL Viralfest: Nef Da Pharaoh, S. Loyal, Fliboimoe, SAS NBL, Jr Patton, P Hustle, Dris & Love, D Boi, LTS, Juma Blaq, 98Prynce, King Nas, Ceg of all Trades, Fetti Mac, Too Easy, LC Jetson, H Rydah, hosted by DJ Fatboy—8pm; $18-23
SATURDAY 1/12
AXE & FIDDLE The Muddy Souls—8:30pm; n/c
BEERGARDEN Holler & the Hive—7:30pm; n/c
Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/ KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB The Critical Shakes, Olivia & The Awbreys, Filomena—10pm; $5
MAUDE KERNS Gossamer Strings—4pm; n/c
POURHOUSE TAVERN Karaoke Night w/ Dom—9pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S BREWING The HipBillys—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Alder Street, Scratchdog Stringband—9:30pm; $5
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Geoffrey Mays—7pm; n/c
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Blue Shimmay—7pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Garrett Baxter Quintet: Tribute To Billy Strayhorn—7:30pm; $12
TWISTED DUCK Karaoke w/ KJ Fedora, 9pm; n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
WOW HALL Polarfest: Zavy, Watrcup, Thirdworlddon, ToddlE B, Aris Ray, Haywood, Prznt, 2muchpeso, YT & D Money, Zae—6pm; $10-12
SUNDAY 1/13
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
JALISCO MEXICAN RESAURANT School of Blues Sunday Jam—3pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
SAM BONDS GARAGE Vallow—9pm; tba
SWEET CHEEKS WINERY Sandy Holder & Percy Franklin (Cypress Home)—2pm; n/c
The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam—2:30pm; $5 don.
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Delgani String Quartet—3pm; $10-28
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Gumbo Groove—4pm; n/c
MONDAY 1/14
AXE & FIDDLE Matthew Perryman Jones—8pm; $12-15
BEALL CONCERT HALL Oregon Brass Quintet—7:30pm; $8-12
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/ Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
CORESTAR CULTURAL CTR. Samba Ja Winter Beginner Class—7:30pm; $50 for 9-week class
Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern PikSix—9pm; n/c
TUESDAY 1/15
Cornucopia at 5th Street Jesse Meade w/ Amblin—9:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge World Reggae Night—9pm; $3
Old Nick’s Pub Dog Party & Gutter Daisies —8:30pm; $5
ROARING RAPIDS PIZZA The Future of Jazz – Explorations in Four—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
TEMPLE BETH ISRAEL Delgani String Quartet—7:30pm; $10-28
WHIRLED PIES Acoustic Jams—7pm; n/c
WEDNESDAY 1/16
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/ Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Groove Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
PUBLICHOUSE Breakers Yard Duo—7pm; n/c
THE COOLER BAR Rock Star Karaoke—8pm; n/c
The Drake Music w/ Connah Jay—10pm; n/c
The Jazz Station Jammin’ w/ The Pros—7:30pm; $3-5
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Tomorrows Bad Seeds—7pm;’ $12-15
WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe—4pm; n/c
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
SA SVER, Majestic Theatre, 7:30pm; $25
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c