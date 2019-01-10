New York, New York

It was rather perplexing to find a small ad in the latest issue of the Eugene Weekly (page 3, Jan. 3) for READYNY.org, a website for New York City emergency preparedness.

What? Eugene has its own department of emergency management that has been doing a slap-bang job of raising awareness and providing resources and materials for individuals and groups who want to be ready for the next local disaster (most notoriously, the anticipated Cascadia Subduction Zone 9.0 magnitude earthquake, a West Coast-centric seismic event).

What possibly could be the rationale for an advertisement for big East Coast city emergency planning? Hurricanes? Winter ice storms? Different conditions on different coasts equal rather different plans, right?

I await illumination.

Jennifer Rowan-Henry

Eugene