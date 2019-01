Music Listings: January 17 – January 23

THURSDAY 1/17

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S Club Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB Dueling Pianos ft. Skip Jones & Hank Shreve—7pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

OLD NICK’S PUB Fireball Sunset, Negative Creeps, Xray Vsns—9pm; $5

Overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S BREWING Dave’s Garage – Zero to Fifty w/ Dirty Spoons—7:30pm; n/c

SAM BONDS GARAGE Tim McLaughlin’s Banter Waves —9pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS The Porch Band—7pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB EZ Money—9pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION McVay Highway—7:30pm; $12

THE SHEDD Big Head Todd & The Monsters—7:30pm; $39

FRIDAY 1/18

5TH STREET Cornucopia Daddy Rabbit—9:30pm; n/c

AXE & FIDDLE Roadie & The Band—8:30pm; n/c

BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c

Blairally VINTAGE ARCADE Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

BREWSTATION Jesse Boden Band—7:30pm; n/c

BUGSY’S BAR & GRILL JukeBox Deluxe Band—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

GLOBAL SCHOLARS HALL (UO) Global Scholars Hall Recital Series: Annabel MacDonald—12:15pm; n/c

GRIDIRON GRILL Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c

Jimmy’s Karoke w/ Zach—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Silence Mill, Not A Part Of It, Geophagia (Food Not Bombs benefit)—10pm; $5

MOHAWK TAVERN Finding Dani—9pm; n/c

OREGON WINE LAB Riche G & MA Beats—7pm; n/c

SAM BONDS BREWING Big Sue Band—6pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE The Service Call & Friends—9:30pm; $5

SARVER WINERY Martin Headman—5pm; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS The Barbara Healy Trio—7pm; n/c

THE EMBERS Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Greg Johnson: “Bluer”—7:30pm; $12

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Red Bird w/ Bromance—7pm; $10-12

SATURDAY 1/19

AXE & FIDDLE Slow Ponies—7pm; n/c

Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

BUGSY’S BAR & GRILL JukeBox Deluxe Band—9pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/ KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

HAPPY HOURS Ozone Baby—8:30pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Sam & The Courtesy Clerks, Adebisi—10pm; $5

McSHANE’S Porter McClister & Jeremy Shaw—8pm; n/c

POURHOUSE TAVERN Karaoke Night w/ Dom—9pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S BREWING Gumbo Groove—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Sequel—9:30pm; $5

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Geoffrey Mays—7pm; n/c

THE COTTAGE EVENTS VENUE Buddy Mondlock—7pm; $15-20

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Hard Bop Collective—7:30pm; $12

TRAVELER’S COVE The Michael Anderson Trio—6pm; n/c

TSUNAMI BOOKS David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach—8pm; $15

TWISTED DUCK Karaoke w/ KJ Fedora, 9pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Baroque Betty w/ Margo Cilker—7pm; $8-10

WOW HALL Opiuo with Daily Bread—9pm; $20

SUNDAY 1/20

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

BEALL CONCERT HALL Women’s Choral Society Winter Concert—3pm; $18

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH Concerts at First – King of Instruments—3pm; $10

JALISCO MEXICAN RESAURANT School of Blues Sunday Jam—3pm; n/c

JUNCTION CITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 3rd Sunday Concert Series—3:30pm; n/c

MCDONALD THEATRE The Infamous Stringdusters—7pm; $20-25

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

SAM BOND’S BREWING Songsmith Sunday—6:30pm; n/c

SAM BONDS GARAGE Westbound Coyote String Band & Friends—9pm; n/c

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam hosted by Jonathan Corona—2:30pm; $5 don.

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Ky Burt—4pm; n/c; Casual (of Hieroglyphics crew), Endr Won & Sara B—7pm; $10-12

MONDAY 1/21

AXE & FIDDLE Matthew Perryman Jones—8pm; $12-15

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/ Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

CORESTAR CULTURAL CTR. Samba Ja Winter Beginner Class—7:30pm; $50 for 9-week class

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

TUESDAY 1/22

5th STREET Cornucopia Jesse Meade w/ James Manning—9:30pm; n/c

BEALL CONCERT HALL Poetry in Song ft. singers in the Vocal Studies program at the UO School of Music & Dance—7pm; n/c

COTTAGE GROVE EVENTS VENUE Jazz Jam at The Cottage—6:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge World Reggae Night—9pm; $3

ROARING RAPIDS PIZZA The Future of Jazz—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

WOW HALL J.I.D, Reason, Hardo, Lou the Human—9pm; sold out

WEDNESDAY 1/23

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/ Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Groove Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

THE COOLER BAR Rock Star Karaoke—8pm; n/c

The Drake Music w/ Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

The Jazz Station Jammin’ w/ The Pros—7:30pm; $3-5

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe—4pm; n/c

WOW HALL Andre Nickatina, J. Lately, Cool Nutz—9pm; $20-25

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis

FR Gideon Freudmann – CelloBop, Majestic Theatre—7:30pm, $18-20

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c