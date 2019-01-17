Calendar Listings: January 17 – January 24

Thursday, January 17

Sunrise 7:42am; Sunset 5:02pm

Avg. High 46; Avg. Low 33

ART/CRAFT Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit, 9am-5pm, Rainbow Optics Campus Store, 13th Ave., 762 E. 13th Ave. FREE

J. Cyril Coggins – Personalized Nude Portrait Project, 9am-5pm, The O’Brien Photo Gallery, 2833 Willamette St., Ste. B. FREE

Crossing Cultures: Landscapes and Portraits by Li Tie, 10am-5:30pm, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE

Collaboration in Color, 11am-4pm, Emerald Art Ctr, 500 Main St., Spfd. FREE

BENEFIT KOCF Night, 5-8pm, Broadway Grill, 24992 W. Broadway, Veneta. Benefit to help raise funds for the station’s impending transmitter move this year. The Broadway Grill will donate a portion of the evenings’s proceeds for all purchases.

FOOD/DRINK 4th Annual Brews, Blues & Chowder fest, 11am-10pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6TH Ave. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Lane County NAMI Friendship Group Cottage Grove, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats Restaurant, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

Retired Senior Providers of Lane County (De-escalating Anger, Conflicts & Intervention), 2-3:30pm, Sheldon Oaks Retirement, 2525 Cal Young Rd. FREE

CLLAS Town Hall: Citizenship and Denaturalization in the Era of US Nationalism, 4-5:30pm, Knight Library, Browsing Room, UO, 1501 Kincaid St. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Mindfulness Group, 4-5:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, 4:30pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE.

350 Eugene Winter Potluck & Meetup, 6-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church Eugene, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

Health Flourish – A Process Group for Individuals Healing From an Eating Disorder, 6-7pm, Griffin & Associated Practitioners, 66 Club Road, Ste. 350. Medical co-pay. Call 541- 343-1728 or visit accessmorejoy.com/groups to register.

White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral, 5:30-7:30pm today & Saturday, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop-in.

KIDS/FAMILIES Walkers Storytime, 10:15am & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Steam, 4pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE

LECTURES AND CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Master Instagram Marketing & Instagram Ads, 10am, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. $45.

Talks at the MNCH, 2pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ admiss.

Steffani Jemison: Plant You Now, Dig You Later, 4-5pm, Lawrence Hall Rm. 115, UO. FREE

LITERARY ARTS Lona Faye Feldman, author & artist of Believe You Belong, 4-7pm, Maude Kerns Art Ctr, 1910 E. 15th Ave. FREE

On the Air “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow and Monday through Thursday, Jan. 17, KPOV, 88.9 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local artists, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Jan. 17. Comcast channel 29.

Thursday Night Jazz, 10pm, KLCC, 89.7 FM.

Outdoors/Recreation Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Duplicate Bridge, 12:30pm, today, Tuesday, Sunday & Thursday, Jan. 24; 9:30am on Monday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, today & Tuesday, Funagain Games,. 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/ Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop in.

Trivia w/ Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Logan Leonchroi, 7-8:30pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway.

Pub Trivia, 7-9:30pm, Viking Braggot Co. Southtowne, 2490 Willamette St. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Kevin, 8-10pm, Trev’s, 1675 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Dec. 6, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

SOCIAL DANCE DanceAbility International presents Winter Classes in Lane County, 4-5:30pm, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. $80-$100 sliding scale for course or $10 drop-in rate.

Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Social Dance (English & Scottish Country Dancing), 7pm, Vets Memorial Ballroom, 1620 Willamette St. First night FREE, then $9.

Country Night at The Cooler, 7:30pm, The Cooler Bar, 20 Centennial Lp. FREE

Bailalo! Salsa, Bachata, Reggaeton, 9pm-2am, Cowfish Danceclub, 62 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER The Sloth (storytelling), 7-8pm, The Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

The Lion King, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr., 1 Eugene Ctr. $28.75-170.

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, The Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

VOLUNTEER Garden & Community: Hendricks Park, 9am-noon, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave & Skyline Blvd. For more information, contact Park Volunteer Coordinator Christina Bentrup at cbentrup@eugene-or.gov or 541-510-4636.

Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen, 10am-3pm, Laurel Valley Education Farm, 2621 Augusta St. FREE

Friends of Trees Crew Leader Training, 6-7:30pm, Friends of Trees, 338 W 11th Ave. RSVP at EugeneTrees@FriendsofTrees.org or 541-632-3683.

Friday, January 18

Sunrise 7:42am; Sunset 5:03pm

Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 33

ART/CRAFT JSMA Public Exhibition Preview, 7-8pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (UO). FREE

Collaboration in Color continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

J. Cyril Coggins – Personalized Nude Portrait Project continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

FILM Silent Heart, 7pm, 115 Lawrence Hall (UO). FREE

FOOD/DRINK Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE

Vegan Potluck (please bring food to share & place settings), 7pm, NcNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave. FREE

GATHERINGS City Club of Eugene, noon-1:15pm, Baker Ctr, 975 High St. FREE

Job Network Meeting, 5-7pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

14th Good Earth Home, Garden & Living Show, 5-9pm today, 10am-8pm Saturday, Jan. 19, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th. FREE w/ canned food don.

Dubelevay Out-takes, 7-9pm, Sam Bond’s Brewing, 540 E 8th Ave. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Baby Storytime, 10:15 & 11:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch & Sheldon Branch. FREE

Adventure! Parents’ Night Off / Kids’ Night Out, 6-8:30pm, 490 Valley River Ctr. $20.

Parents Night Out, 6-10pm, Brick Builders, 1133 Willamette St. $20 per child. Call 541-954-9886 to RSVP.

HEALTH Symphony Yoga, 2-3pm, Wild Light Yoga Ctr, 820 Charnelton St. $10-15.

Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart Medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.

LECTURES/CLASSES Professional Development Series: Larry Kenton, noon-1pm, Marabel B. Frohnmayer Music Bldg, 1225 E. 18th Ave. FREE

Techstars Startup Weekend Eugene 2019, 6:30-9pm, Rain Eugene, 942 Olive St. $15-85.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Jan. 17.

ON THE AIR Jumpin’ In and Out of The Blues, 4-6pm, KOCFG 92.5 FM.

Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.

Water is Life w/Jana Thrift & John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.

Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for Seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, today & Monday through Wednesday, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Centennial chess5-8pm today & Saturday, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. RSVP at 541-912-9061. FREE

Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.

Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE

Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1233 Valley River Dr. FREE

Viking Bingo w/ Chad & Elliot, 8-10pm, Viking Braggot Southtowne Pub, 2490 Willamette St. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/ Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Cenntenial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Jan. 24, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

SOCIAL DANCE Argentine Tango Dance Classes, 7-9:15am, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $10.

Advanced dance class w/ Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

Boy Night, 9-11pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. $5.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & Saturday, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER Our Bodies, Our Voices, Our Open Mic: A Performance Art Stage for Women, 7pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. $5-15.

The Understudy, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. $20.

The Lion King, 8pm, Hult Ctr., 1 Eugene Ctr. $28.75-170.

Saturday, January 19

Sunrise 7:41Am; Sunset 5:04pm

Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 33

ART/CRAFTs Oregon Trail Lacemakers, 10am-1pm, Willamette Oaks Retirement Living, 455 Alexander Lp. FREE

Free Weekend at the JSMA, 11am-5pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (UO). FREE

Visual Magic Gallery Tour: Travel, 2-3:30pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (UO). FREE

Five Oregon Painters Artist Reception, 4-6pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 460 Willamette St. FREE

Date Night at Little Hands Art Ctr., 6-10pm, The Little Hands Art Ctr., 245 W. 8th Ave. $25.

Collaboration in Color continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

J. Cyril Coggins – Personalized Nude Portrait Project continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

BENEFIT Ya Mon Pete’s Birthday Party, 8pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. Benefit for Egan Warming Ctr. Don.

COMEDY Best of Eugene Album Recording 2019, 9-11pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

GATHERINGS Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE

The Third Annual Womxn’s March, 10am-2pm, Wayne Lyman Morse U.S. Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Our Revolution Lane County, 11am-1pm, Theo’s Coffee House at Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE

Healing Childhood Trauma, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library. FREE

Learn to Meditate, 2-4pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

Whiteaker Tales w/ Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE

14th Good Earth Home, Garden & Living Show continues. See Friday.

HEALTH Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 10am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop-in.

White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

KIDS/FAMILIES Legos, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch & Bethel Branch, 541-682-8323. FREE

Family Music Time, 10:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Dinosaurs Take Flight Grand Opening Weekend, 11am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ reg. admiss.

Kids: 3D Printing: 11am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch, FREE

Teens: Create Collages, noon, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE

Teens: Mario Kart Tournament, 4pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Houseplants 101, 11am-12:30pm, Down To Earth, 532 Olive St. FREE

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

LITERARY ARTS Springfield Celebrates Authors: Bill Sullivan, author of New Hikes in Oregon, 2-3:30pm, Spfd Public Library. FREE

ON THE AIR Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.

60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.

The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Annual Bald Eagle Count, 9am-4pm, meet at 9am at the Koffee Kup (1241 N. Pacific Hwy, Cottage Grove) for the Dorena Reservoir count; meet at 2pm at Lakeside Park, London Rd., Cottage Grove for Cottage Grove Reservoir Count. FREE

Playground Sports Alpha Dodgeball Tournament, 11am-5pm, Whiteaker Head Start School of Lane County, 21 N. Grand St. $25 for individual/$150 team of 10 max.

Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, Emerald Park, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE

Cribbage at the Kitchen, 6-8pm, Claim 52 Kitchen, 1203 Willamette St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Centennial chess club continues. See Friday.

SOCIAL DANCE Dance Empowerment w/ Cynthia Valentine, 9-10am (5:30-6:30pm Monday & Wednesday), WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $10 drop-in.

Cuban Salsa Dancing for Beginners, 4-5pm, Eugene Flamenco Arts Studio, 1670 W 11th Ave. $35 per month.

Country Night, 7:30pm, Mohawk Tavern, 1501 Mohawk Blvd. FREE

Country Line/Couples Dancing, 8pm, The Keg Tavern, 4711 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Thorny w/ Bonnie Rose, 8-10pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. $5.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Foolin Around w/ Uranus, 10pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. $5.

SPIRITUAL Walk for Justice, 1:30-3pm, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

Contemplative Mass w/ Taize Chant, 5:30-6:30pm, Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 3925 Hilyard St. FREE

THEATER The Lion King, 2pm & 8pm, Hult Ctr., 1 Eugene Ctr. $28.75-170.

VOLUNTEER Creek Restoration Work Party, 10am-1pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. Please RSVP to site@mountpisgaharboretum.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE

Free the Forest, 9am-noon, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. For more information, contact Park Volunteer Coordinator Christina Bentrup at cbentrup@eugene-or.gov or 541-510-4636. FREE

Winter Wildflower Planting, noon-3pm, Alton Baker Park, 622 Day Island Rd. RSVP at maya@walamarestoration.org. FREE

Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Sunday, January 20

Sunrise 7:40am; Sunset 5:06pm

Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 33

ARTS/CRAFTS Wire wrapping work shop, noon-3pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. $15.

Dot Mandala Artshop, 1-4pm, Heritage Distilary Eugene, 110 Madison St. $33.

Collaboration in Color continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Free Weekend at the JSMA continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

J. Cyril Coggins – Personalized Nude Portrait Project continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

BENEFIT Initiation into The Shamanic Journey for Guidance & Healing, 10am-4pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. A benefit for FOOD for Lane County. Don.

FOOD/DRINK Tiny Whoops Brewery Battles!, noon-5pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. FREE

GATHERINGS Picc-A-Dilly Flea Market, 10am-4pm, Lane County Fairgrounds. $1.50

Intro to Game Dev, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Total Lunar Eclipse Viewing Party, 7:30-10:30pm, Eugene Science Ctr., 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy. FREE

HEALTH Yoga at the LAB, 10:30am, Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, 1717 Centennial Blvd., Stes. 4 & 7, Spfd. FREE

“Before & After Loss” Grief Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Companioning Care LLC, 696 Country Club Rd. $15-40.

KIDS/FAMILY Family Fun: Legos, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Dinosaurs Take Flight Grand Opening Weekend continues. See Saturday.

LECTURES/CLASSES Keto Reset: Week 1 -Transform Your Life in 6-Weeks w/ Yaakov Levine, 2-3:30pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.

“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/ Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.

Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

Music Hour w/Wally Bowen continues. See Saturday.

Dr. Yeti Show continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 1-4pm Sundays & 1-4pm Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE

Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE

Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

SOCIAL DANCE Colassence Estatic Dance, 10am-noon today, 6-8:45pm Tuesday, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $8-12 (sliding scale).

SPIRITUAL Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Way of the Tao Drum, 6pm, Unitarian Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. Don.

Refuge Recovery Meeting, 7-8:30pm, Open Sky Shambhala Ctr., 783 Grant St. FREE

Gnostic Mass, 8pm, Coph Nia Lodge Oto, 4065 W. 11th Ave.. #43. FREE

THEATER The Lion King, 1pm & 6:30pm, Hult Ctr., 1 Eugene Ctr. $28.75-170.

VOLUNTEER Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Monday, January 21

Sunrise 7:40am; Sunset 5:07pm

Avg. High 47; Avg.Low 33

art/craft Collaboration in Color continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

J. Cyril Coggins – Personalized Nude Portrait Project continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Gatherings MLK March, 9am-noon, start at north gate at Autzen Stadium & march to The Shedd. FREE

Lunch Bunch Toastmasters, noon, LCC Downtown Ctr., 101 W. 10th Ave., 541-687-7678. FREE

Spfd Lions Club Meeting, noon-1pm, (Spfd Lions Club is looking for interesting speakers – 20-30 minutes – at each of its meetings), Roaring Rapids Pizza, 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Lunchtime 30 Minute Guided Meditation, 12:15-12:45pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., Eugene Branch, 777 High St., 2nd Floor. $5.

Study Club, girls ages 10-18, 4-5pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100. FREE

Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE

Women in Black, silent peace vigil, 5-5:30pm, Pearl & 7th. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Eugene Peace Choir, 6-8pm, Good Samaritan Society (Chapel), 3500 Hilyard St. FREE

Keep It Simple Spfd. Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group, 6:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Ctr., 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.

Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance of Lane County, 7-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 236 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE

SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Pinball League Meeting, 8-9:30pm, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. $5.

Bingo! 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair BlvD. FREE

health Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions continues. See Friday.

White Bird walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE

Kids/Families Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE

Lectures/Classes DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.

Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

Creative Landscape Design Workshop w/ Randall Speck, 7-9pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. $5 don.

On the Air Music Gumbo w/ Andy Goldfinger continues. See Friday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Outdoors/Recreation Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.

The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 123 Oakway Ctr. FREE

Spins Game, 6-8pm, Sam Bond’s Brewing, 540 E 8th Ave. FREE

Trivia at The Pub w/ Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE

Trivia Night w/ Dom, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE

Bier Stein Cribbage Tournament!, 6:30-9:30pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. FREE

Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE

Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

FREE adult intro to ki-aikido continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

SOCIAL DANCE DanceAbility International presents Winter Classes in Lane County, 5:15-6:15pm, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. $80-$100 sliding scale for course or $10 drop-in rate.

Folk Dancing for Seniors, 2:30-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.

Dance Empowerment w/ Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

VOLUNTEER Bethel Community Park Tree Planting, 8:45am-noon, Bethel Community Park, 5700 Babe Ruth Dr. FREE

Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE

Throw some shade on it!, 9am-noon, Bethel Community Park, 5700 Babe Ruth Dr. RSVP at ckarl@eugene-or.gov or 541-682-4850. FREE

Tuesday, January 22

Sunrise 7:39Am; Sunset 5:08pm

Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 33

ART/CRAFT Collaboration in Color continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

J. Cyril Coggins – Personalized Nude Portrait Project continues. See Monday.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

COMEDY Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $1.

FOOD/DRINK Tuesday Night Pub Run, 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE

Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 10:30am-noon, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave. $10 sug. don.

Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Beginning Tai Chi & Qigong for balance & energy, 1-2pm, Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Easy Intro to Computer Basics, 1pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Campus Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, Hedco Building, Rm. 144, University of Oregon. FREE

Meditation Tuesday, 6pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. FREE

4J School Choice Info Night, 7-8:30pm, Eugene School District, 200 N. Monroe St. FREE

Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE

Tequila Tuesday! Old Nick’s Trivia w/ Phil, 7-9pm, 211 Washington St. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Hunter-Downe Knightly, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Lunchtime 30 Minute Guided Meditation continues. See Monday.

HEALTH Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance: ages 18+, 6:30pm, today & Thursday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-9.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

KIDS/FAMILIES Family Night: Fairy Tales, 6:30pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursdday, Jan. 17.

LECTURES/CLASSES Business Evaluation & Suitability Test (B.E.S.T.) in Business & Franchise Ownership, 11:30am-1:30pm, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. FREE

Piano Master Class w/ Natasha Paremski, 4-5:30pm, Beall Concert Hall (UO). FREE

Chair Yoga for the elderly continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Talks at MNCH continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

LITERARY ARTS Page 2 Poetry Open Mic, 7:30pm sign-up, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

ON THE AIR Anarchy Radio w/ John Zerzan, 7p, KWVA, 88.1 FM

Taste of the World w/ Wagoma continues. See Saturday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

OUTDOOR/RECREATION Running Group, 4 miles, 6-10pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Shuffleboard & Foosball Tournament, 6pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St. FREE

Bingo Night w/ Zach, 7pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Trivia w/ Ty Connor, 7pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Dom, 7pm, Shooter’s Pub & Grill, 2650 River Rd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Kevin, 7pm, Pour House, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE

WDYK w/ Zach, 7pm, First National Tap House, 51 W. Broadway, 541-393-6517. FREE

Bingo, 8pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Trivia, 8pm, Duck Bar, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE

Bingo Bongo, 9-11pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

SOCIAL DANCE Eugene Folk Dancers, weekly international folk dancing, 6:45pm lessons, 7:45pm dance, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. 541-344-7591. $3-7.

Ballroom Dance Fundamentals, 6:45pm to register & dance starts at 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $3 drop-in paid to instructor.

Bailonga: Argentine Tango Milonga, 7-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 2326 Willamette St. $5.

Colassence Estatic Dance continues. See Sunday.

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Wednesday, January 23

Sunrise 7:38am; Sunset 5:10pm

Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 33

ARTS/CRAFTS Thirst 2 Create Paint Party: DINOS SOAR!, 6-8:30pm, Viking Braggot Co. Southtowne, 2490 Willamette St. $45.

Collaboration in Color continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

J. Cyril Coggins – Personalized Nude Portrait Project continues. See Monday.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

FILM Movie Appreciation Group: Cape Fear, 1-3pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE

hackedepicciotto: Film Music by Berlin’s Art Nomads, 7-8:30pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (UO). FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Drop-In Meditation Class, noon-1pm, Neuromeditation Institue, 115 W. 8th Ave. Don.

Lunchtime 30 Minute Guided Meditation, 12:15-12:45pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr. – Eugene Branch, 777 High St., 2nd floor. $5.

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Green Drinks & Conservation Roundtable, 5-9pm, Plank Town Brewing Company, 346 Main St., Spfd. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

The Science of Landscape: Art & Nature in the 19th Century, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10 sug. don.

Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

Lunchtime 30 Minute Guided Meditation continues. See Monday.

health Pet-Loss Grief Support Group, 11:30am-12:30pm, Companioning Care LLC. Call 541-255-7116 to make certain the group is a good fit for your situation. $5-20.

Pet-Care Coping Support Group, 1-2pm, Companioning Care LLC. Call 541-255-7116 to make certain the group is a good fit for your situation. $5-20.

Clarity Through CBT, 6:30-8pm, Griffin & Associated Practitioners, 66 Club Road, Ste. 350. Call 541-343-1728 or visit accessmorejoy.com/groups to register. Medical co-pay.

Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Kids/Families Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Steam, 4pm, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Teens Cook w/ Mason Jars, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Lectures/Classes CLLAS Research Series: Latinx & Latin American Cultural Production & Resistance, 1:30-3pm, Knight Library, Browsing Room (UO), 1501 Kincaid St. FREE

Your Business Plan Accelerator, 3pm, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. $185 for two-month course.

QuickBooks® Software for Business – Concepts, 9am-noon, Lane Community College Downtown Campus, 101 W. 10th Ave. $359 for course.

Quack Chats Pub Talk: When Should We Trust Artificial Intelligence?, 6-7pm, Ax Billy Grill, 999 Willamette St. FREE

Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

On the Air Come Together Oregon radio show, 6-6:30pm, 97.3 FM or KEPQ.org.

“Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

History Trivia Night, 5:30-7pm, 5th St. Public Market, 296 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Dom, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

SOCIAL DANCE DanceAbility Presents: Movement for Memory, noon, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. $180 for two-month course, $10 drop-in.

Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First class FREE, then $5-6 drop-in.

Dance Empowerment w/ Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.

Thursday, January 24

Sunrise 7:37am; Sunset 5:11pm

Avg.High 47; Avg. Low 33

ART/CRAFT Collaboration in Color continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

J. Cyril Coggins – Personalized Nude Portrait Project continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

GATHERINGS 5th Annual Joriad™ Truffle Dog Championship, 8:30am-12:30pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. $15-20.

Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code) oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Learn to Meditate, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

HEALTH Free Class: Safe Medication Use in Older Adults, 8:30am-12:30pm, Waterford Grand, 600 Waterford Way. FREE

White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library. FREE

Flourish – A Process Group for Individuals Healing From an Eating Disorder continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

KIDS/FAMILIES Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE

Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today & Tuesday, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/membership.

LECTURES/CLASSES Trump Judges & Obama Judges: Supreme Court Under Stress?, noon-1pm, Knight Law Center 110, 1515 Agate St. FREE

Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Megan Foster: Illuminating, 4-5pm, Lawrence Hall room 115. FREE

YouTube Video Marketing – Made Simple, 6-8pm, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. $99.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

ON THE AIR “What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm. KOCF 92.5 FM.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm. KLCC 89.7FM.

“Arts Journal” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Trivia with Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Logan Leonchroi, 7-8:30pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway.

Cards Against Humanity w/ Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Tai Chi continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7pm, American Legion Hall, 3650 River Rd. FREE

Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.

Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

DanceAbility International presents Winter Classes in Lane County continues. See Monday.

Bailalo! Salsa, Bachata, Reggaeton continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Country Night at The Cooler continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Social Dance (English & Scottish Country Dancing) continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

Social Dance (English & Scottish Country Dancing) continues. See Thursday, Jan. 17.

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Volunteer Work Party, 9am. Contact volunteer@bufordpark.org, or at 541-344-8350.

Garden & Community: Hendricks Park, 9am-noon, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave & Skyline Blvd. For more information, contact Park Volunteer Coordinator Christina Bentrup at cbentrup@eugene-or.gov or 541-510-4636.

Corvallis

THURSDAY, Jan. 17 What Transpires Now: Transgender Histories & Futures, 7pm, The LaSells Stewart Ctr. (OSU). FREE

SATURDAY, Jan. 19 Corvallis Comedy Night w/ Josh Gondelman, 7:30pm, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St. $14.

MONDAY, JAN. 21 Oregon State University’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keynote Address, 11am-noon, The LaSells Stewart Ctr. FREE

Attention Opportunities

Due date for the calendar is noon the Thursday before the Thursday issue in which you would like your event published. For example, if you’d like to be included in our Jan. 31 edition, please visit www.eugeneweekly.com/calendar/event/add & submit your event online by Thursday, Jan. 24 at noon. For questions, email cal@eugeneweekly.com.

Editor is compiling an anthology called What Happened to the Hippies that will feature short articles from individuals who considered themselves hippies in the 1960’s and early 70’s. If you might be interested in knowing more about this project, please email hippiebook@yahoo.com.

Rotary District 5110 seeks team members for its 2019 Group Study Exchange program, a vocational & cultural exchange for young professionals ages 23-40 who will spend three weeks in Israel in May 2019. Cost is $700. For further information, contact Rue LaMarchen at 5110gse@gmail.com.