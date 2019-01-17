Citizens of Lane County and patriots everywhere: Donald Trump is an adulterer, a womanizer, a misogynist, a compulsive liar, a racist, a tax cheat, a conspirator, a collaborator and a bad example for our children. He is America’s greatest threat to democracy.

Hold hearings. Get the facts. Expose corruption. Go where the facts lead! Admit the truth, defend Democracy … this is not a partisan issue. I have Democratic, Republican and libertarian tendencies, depending on the issue. God save America!

Bill Dwyer

Springfield