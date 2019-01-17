• Sorry to remind you, but Donald Trump has now been in office two years. The good news is that means it’s time for the annual Womxn’s March. Womxn’s March Eugene 2019 is an inclusive community event, 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, Jan. 19, starting at the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse at 405 E. 8th in Eugene. Make your signs, wear your T-shirts, raise your voice and help others raise theirs.

• Morsels: Borrowing this title from our popular Chow section on food (coming out next week!), from time to time we will include brief tips on eating locally here in Slant. First is a little restaurant at 1123 Monroe on the west side called Scribles, after the owner. Great sandwiches served here with many gluten-free options. We tried the tuna and never had better. Find out more at ScriblesBistroandDeli.com.

• University of Oregon President Michael Schill spoke at Eugene City Club on Friday, Jan. 11. Officials say the event was mistakenly advertised as a “State of the University” because it wasn’t an official assessment of the UO. The title of the event brought out UO students, who were annoyed only City Club members could ask questions. Regardless, Schill had a few things to brag about during his speech, but what topped it was the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact. He said the campus will generate about $80 million in economic activity annually in Eugene — and that’s a conservative calculation — and create a lot of new jobs. It’s all a part of making the UO a research university. What about humanities? Well, Schill told EW that humanities and social sciences are important to be a great research university, adding that dwindling support for arts, humanities and social sciences isn’t unique to UO — it’s a nationwide problem. He also mentioned that higher education would be dealing without any more assistance from Gov. Kate Brown’s proposed budget. Schill did tell EW how he dealt with a boring RedBox Bowl. He says he ate a ton of junk food and mingled with alumni — but will these alumni be tapped to pay for the rest of the Knight campus?

• Eugene was rocked by the police shooting of local activist and person of color Charlie Landeros at Cascade Middle School Jan. 11. One question we’ve seen on social media is: Why did Landeros bring a gun to campus? We have a question right back at you: If Landeros had been a white man, not a person of mixed Mexican and Filipino heritage, would anyone be asking why they had a gun, or would instead there be praise for standing up for gun rights?