Black and White

To answer the question you posed in the Jan. 17 Slant column: “If Landeros had been a white man, not a person of mixed Mexican and Filipino heritage, would anyone be asking why they had a gun, or would instead there be praise for standing up for gun rights?”

If a white man pulled his gun and pointed it at a police officer as Landeros is reported to have done, he would not have benefited from “white privilege.” He would have been shot as well.

Lesson: Don’t point a gun at a police officer.

Mark Fiser

Eugene