Music Listings: January 24 – January 30

THURSDAY 1/24

5TH STREET PUBLIC MARKET Jeremy Pruitt—5pm; n/c

AXE & FIDDLE The Hawthorne Roots—8:30pm; n/c

BEERGARDEN Dave Wentz—7:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

HULT CTR Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto (Eugene Symphony)—7:30pm; $29-65

LUCKEY’S Club Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB Dueling Pianos ft. Skip Jones & Hank Shreve—7pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

OLD NICK’S PUB Strawberry Mountain, Kismet Way, Thom Simon—9pm; $8

Overtime bar & grill  Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

SAM BONDS GARAGE Variety Show Benefit for Monica Durant —9pm; $5-10

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Tatiamo—7pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB EZ Money—9pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Marc Siegel & Le Bop Hot—7:30pm; $12

TSUNAMI BOOKS Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto—8pm; n/c

WOW HALL Eugene LIVE! – Rock n’ Blues: Soul Deception, Astro Gala, Vanna Oh!, The Muddy Souls—8pm; $8-10

FRIDAY 1/25

5th STREET Cornucopia Cory Winsco Trio—9:30pm; n/c

BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c

Blairally VINTAGE ARCADE Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

BUGSY’S BAR & GRILL JukeBox Deluxe Band—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

GRIDIRON GRILL Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

HAPPY HOUR Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c

Jimmy’s Karoke w/ Zach—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Broken Bodies, Kill the Poor, Hippie Fight—10pm; $5

MARABEL B. FROHNMAYER MUSIC BLDG — Alan Ferber, Trombone—10am; n/c

MOHAWK TAVERN The Koz—9pm; n/c

NOBLE ESTATE URBAN Henry Cooper—5pm; n/c

OREGON WINE LAB Robert Meade—7pm; n/c

OLD NICK’S PUB DYAD FEST II: 2 Nights of 2 Piece Bands—8pm; $10-16

RAGOZzINO HALL (LCC) Alan Ferber, Trombone—7:30pm; $12-15

SAM BONDS BREWING Dead Lee—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bitches Of The Sun—9:30pm; $5

SAGINAW VINEYARDS Lonesome Randall—6pm; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Steve Arriola Duo—7pm; n/c

THE EMBERS The Survivors—9pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Paula Byrne Trio—7:30pm; $15

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS The Dirty Revival w/ Far Out West—7pm; $120-15

WOW HALL Thriftworks, Goopsteppa, Art of Fact—9pm; $20

SATURDAY 1/26

AXE & FIDDLE The Midnight Darlins—8:30pm; n/c

BEALL CONCERT HALL Oregon Jazz Ensemble & LCC Big Band—8pm; $12-15

Beergarden Real Gone Trio—7:30pm; n/c

Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

BUGSY’S BAR & GRILL JukeBox Deluxe Band—9pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/ KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Has/Will, The Beepsters, Synaptic—10pm; $5

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager—8pm; $15-20

McSHANE’S Porter McClister & Jeremy Shaw—8pm; n/c

MOHAWK TAVERN The Koz—9pm; n/c

NOBLE ESTATE URBAN John Baumann—5pm; n/c

POURHOUSE TAVERN Karaoke Night w/ Dom—9pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S BREWING Strange Desserts—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Guilty Pleasures—9pm; $10

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Jesse Boden & the Bonafides—7pm; n/c

The Embers Supper Club The Survivors—9pm; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Jesse Boden & The Bonafides—7pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION The OJF After Hours Jam Session—8pm; $9-12

THE SHEDD Kalani Pe’a—7:30pm; $23

TRAVELER’S COVE The Michael Anderson Trio—6pm; n/c

TWISTED DUCK Karaoke w/ KJ Fedora, 9pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Flipside Funk (HiFi Funk Jam All-Stars)—7pm; $5

WOW HALL Jojo Abot—8pm; tickets start at $28

SUNDAY 1/27

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

JALISCO MEXICAN RESAURANT School of Blues Sunday Jam—3pm; n/c

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

SAM BONDS GARAGE DJs SaraB & Jwalker—9pm; n/c

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam hosted by Olem Alves—2:30pm; $5 don.

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c

THE SHEDD Society for Private Musical Performances: 100th Anniversary—4pm; $28

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Tyler Morin—4pm; n/c

MONDAY 1/28

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/ Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

CORESTAR CULTURAL CTR. Samba Ja Winter Beginner Class—7:30pm; $50 for 9-week class

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB The Districts w/ Deeper—7pm; $12-15

UO SCHOOL OF MUSIC RM. 163 Women’s Choral Society Enrollment Opens—6:30pm; n/c

TUESDAY 1/29

5th STREET Cornucopia Jesse Meade w/ Girin Guha—9:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge World Reggae Night—9pm; $3

WEDNESDAY 1/30

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/ Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Groove Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

McDONALD THEATRE JJ Grey & MOFRO w/ The Commonheart—7pm; $129.50-35

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

PUBLIC HOUSE Scott Austin—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Weep Wave, Novacane, Laundry—9pm; $5

THE COOLER BAR Rock Star Karaoke—8pm; n/c

The Drake Music w/ Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

The Jazz Station Jammin’ w/ The Pros—7:30pm; $3-5

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe—4pm; n/c

WOW HALL Sage the Gemini w/ Raymon McMahon—8pm; $20-25

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

SA Flamenco Pacifico, Majestic Theatre—7:30pm, $28-30

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c