We can’t keep up with the changes at 1530 Willamette. Wasi BBQ is no more, and Membrillo before it. Now the neighborhood welcomes Bar Purlieu, a French bistro, featuring plates meant for sharing and a creative cocktail list.

We hear that a new spot’s opening up where Board (and the infamous Tiny Tavern) used to be, at 394 Blair Boulevard. Watch for the Dew Drop Inn Restaurant, serving up an Oregon-inspired all-day brunch and pub menu, too.

Speaking of the Whit, hats off to Ubon Thai Kitchen, movin’ on up from the food truck out Highway 99, to bring their tasty curries and stir-fries to West Seventh and Blair Boulevard.

If BBQ is your thing, the local landscape might be feeling pretty sad. But take heart! A new food truck — Rackhouse BBQ — is cruising around, dishing out ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket and even vegetarian offerings, like an elusive unicorn of wonder and joy. Find ‘em today by calling 541-285-0518, or tracking them on social media: @TheRackhouseBBQ.

Big changes for fans of Allan Bros. coffee in Eugene, with its downtown location closing in 2018. Now we hear that the Circle Street location in Corvallis is closing, too, with most employees relocating to the company’s newly remodeled Monroe Street store.

Speaking of downtown, the Zesty Endeavor food truck is parked most days on the Park Blocks, by the fountain, serving organic farm-to-table comfort foods, speedy breakfast, soups, sandwiches, salads and smoothies — from a converted bus with a boat on top of it. If that’s not Eugene, we don’t know what is.

The Lion and Owl — breakfast and brunch in an Airstream — can be found in its new, indoor location at 60 E. 11th Avenue.

Captain Soup launched last year has now kicked off its clean eating food truck. University of Oregon grad Brian Gaudette says he “discovered healing through a traditional whole food diet” and founded Captain Soup. The truck is located at West 11th and Chambers Street for more info go to captainsoup.com.