In the Jan. 17 Slant column, you ask the question: If Landeros had been white, would anyone be asking why he had a gun?

The answer is yes. We are talking about a middle school campus, and bringing a gun there is inappropriate for anyone. What is EW’s agenda in trying to put a racial slant on the issue? I think you would find few who wouldn’t say “no guns at school,” and skin color would not be a factor in their decision.

Don French

Eugene