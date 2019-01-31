Lane County Area Spray Schedule

• Seneca Jones Timber Company, 541-689-1011, plans to hire Oregon Forest Management Services to spray herbicides and other chemicals on 17.1 acres near Fire Road and one acre near Crow Road, and to spray Imazapyr and Spray Indicator on 93.9 acres near Upper Smith River Road. See ODF notifications 2019-781-01474 and 2019-781-01470, call Dan Menk at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Roseburg Resources, 541-679-3311, plans to ground-spray herbicides and other chemicals on 117.5 acres near Deadwood and near Alma, and on 47.3 acres near North Fork Hill Creek north of Lynx Hollow, and on 181.9 acres scattered over a large area near Wolf, Noti and South Sister creeks. See ODF notifications 2019-781-01073, 2019-781-01000 and 2019-781-00966, call Brian Peterson or Dan Menk at 541-935-2283 with questions. The company also plans to hack and squirt spray Imazapyr 4SL on 723.5 acres scattered over a large area south of Highway 126. See ODF notification 2019-781-01458. Roseburg Resources also plans to aerially and/or ground-spray a long list of chemicals on 2,654.4 acres scattered over a large area south of Highway 126. See ODF notifications 2019-781-00946, 2019-781-00955 and 2019-781-01292.

• Oak Management, 503-566-9914, plans to aerially spray 210.7 acres near Lynx Hollow with Buccaneer, Gly Star Plus, 2,4-D Amine 4 and/or MSO Concentrate. See ODF notification 2019-781-01435, call Dan Menk at 541-935-2283 with questions.

Compiled by Gary Hale, Beyond Toxics, beyondtoxics.org.