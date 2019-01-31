Toxic Media

Your Jan. 17 cover story “Requiem for a Newspaper” strikes a significant chord. It’s a fine piece of reportage of the quality The Register-Guard used to offer quite often.

Alas, the only areas the RG now covers fairly well are sports, food, entertainment and longer pieces from the Associated Press, all of which rarely address relevant local issues and require no on-ground investigation to speak of.

Having read the RG regularly since 1955, I am sickened by what’s happened to the Baker legacy and greedy GateHouse Media’s toxic effect on meaningful public discourse.

Peter Wengert

Louisville, Colorado