Eugene Weekly presents Breakers Yard performing for #lincolnstreetsessions live at the EW offices.

Eugene Weekly’s Back Beat: Lincoln Street Sessions are a series of live studio performances featuring local musicians filmed at the EW office. Look for new sessions monthly at https://www.youtube.com/eugeneweekly

Breakers Yard –

Recorded: 6-2-2017

Audio Recording & Mixing: James Bateman

Cameras: Trask Bedortha, Sarah Decker, Todd Cooper

Editor: Trask Bedortha