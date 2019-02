I would like to commend local Dari Mart stores, and their parent company Lochmead Dairy, for reducing their use of plastic packaging. They have begun switching out their food service cups and deli wrapping materials to biodegradable and compostable paper products. Soon, they plan to introduce non-plastic straws as well.

Hopefully Dari Mart’s packaging choices will inspire other local businesses to make similar, eco-friendly decisions.

Timothy Patrick

Eugene