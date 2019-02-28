New Zone Art Gallery, which lost its lease in January, abruptly closing its downtown space, has found temporary quarters for the March First Friday ArtWalk.

The long-time Eugene gallery is run as a collective, open to all artists who want to join.

“Unfortunately we’re scrambling to find a new permanent space to display art,” says New Zone member-at-large Joe Lieberman. “‘The people’s gallery’ is still looking for a place to rent. Most art is currently in storage, and many artists have taken their work home.”

Steve La Riccia, New Zone executive director for 30 years, says, “Our fingers are crossed and hopeful to find a new home for New Zone Art Gallery. Pacific Realty is open to month-to-month rent, and we want to show them that New Zone can promise success.”

Lane Arts Council’s First Friday ArtWalk starts 5:30 pm Friday, March 1, at the new location for the New Zone, 22 W. 7th Avenue. That is the location of the now-defunct Opus VII gallery, across 7th Avenue from the Hult Center.

The new location is hosting the traditional spring edition “Zone 4 All” art show.

The following stops on the ArtWalk will be 6 pm at The WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Avenue; 6:30 pm at Kesey Square, corner of Broadway and Willamette Street; and 7 pm Oregon Art Supply, 1020 Pearl Street.

The ArtWalk is open from 5:30-8 pm, and it’s free.