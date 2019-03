We do agree with Milton Takei in his letter of March 14 (“Don’t Blame the Poor”), that the rich countries have contributed a far greater share of greenhouse emissions than the poor countries.

However, explosive population growth is still a huge problem, at least if one cares at all for the world’s wildlife and its needed habitat.

But perhaps Mr. Takei cares only for humanity and the here and now. Sad.

Bob & Helene England

Eugene