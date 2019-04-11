Toxic Mists

Thanks to UO Climate Justice League’s Brendan Adamczyk (“Confronting Big Timber,” 4/4) for raising our awareness about the proposed Thurston Hills ”Pedal Power” logging operation.

While his points were spot-on, he omitted one very real and undeniably dangerous practice of industrial logging: multiple applications of toxic herbicidal sprays, usually by helicopter, after the cut.

The health risks are enormous, since the chemicals can drift far from the intended site. Even if they applied it manually (backpack spraying), the workers who do the spraying are at risk.

Regardless, poisons are sprayed that the earth, streams, wildlife and humans absorb.

Check out Freedom from Aerial Herbicides Alliance at freedomfromaerialherbicides.org. They are still fighting to end the harmful practice of aerial herbicide spraying in Lane County’s forests.

Michelle Holman

Deadwood