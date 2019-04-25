Leave The Arts Alone

“Oregon’s arts and culture sector contributed $687 million and 22,299 jobs to Oregon’s economy in fiscal year 2015, according to the latest Arts & Economic Prosperity study from Americans for the Arts.” — Oregon Arts Commission.

The University of Oregon’s intention ignores its own mission to help students develop skills and talent for lives in demanding professions that are valuable to this state and its communities; as well as disregarding it’s necessary participation in the appreciation and development of the culture that we all share. The arts are no less valuable to the university and the communities it serves than any other curriculum, and are just as valuable to more people than some of the expensive programs they cheer for.

Pick on somebody else for a change! It’s pathetic disregard that the arts seem such an easy target for administrators looking to save some money!

Jim Lykins

AEA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE

Scappoose