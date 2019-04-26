Thunder Rolls in Ticket Sales for Garth Brooks

It never rains in Autzen, but when Garth Brooks’ tickets go on sale, boy does the thunder roll.

Tickets for the Garth Brooks show in Autzen Stadium, which seats 60,000, went on sale at 10 am today. Two hours later, Eugene Weekly received word from Brooks’ media team that it sold out and set a record for Autzen Stadium.

For ticket buyers, it wasn’t an easy task. I queued up in the online TicketMaster waiting room at 9:30 am and it took nearly an hour to buy a ticket. Tickets for the show had a $94.95 price tag.

The June 29 show is the first time that Brooks will play in Eugene, and he hasn’t been in Oregon for more than four years, the press release said.

The country mega-star’s show at Autzen Stadium is the first time that a non-Grateful Dead related group has played the venue since U2 and Rage Against the Machine in 1997. Since then, the venue has hosted six Grateful Dead shows and Dead and Company in 2018.

Maybe Eugene bookers and promoters will note that you can make a lot of money from something that’s not Grateful Dead-related.