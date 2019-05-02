Chase the Devil

Every customer-loyalty credit card and prepaid gift card I’ve ever seen shows Chase in small print.

The narcotic to make you not care who’s underwriting the card is all the perks and goodies and “free miles” you get for selling your soul to Chase Bank. The more you use the card, the more perks, goodies and “free miles” you rack up.

All of which is chump change to Chase. They’ve got you hooked, and they laugh all the way to the bank — except they are the bank, and bigger than God. Too big to fail, thanks to us.

My “banking,” including credit cards, is with a local credit union that keeps profits in the community.

So, we can protest Chase’s climate-ravaging practices as much as we want.

But, like divesting from oil by getting rid of your car (yes, I did), we need to kick the too-good-to-pass-up Chase credit card habit. Ending overconsumption does start with you and me. It’s our ticket to credibility when we ask others higher up to change.

I’m talking personal sacrifice. Get used to it.

But really, what price are we personally willing to pay for a planet that works for everyone, at least for a little while longer?

Mary Sharon Moore

Eugene