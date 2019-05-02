Ending AIDS

Time to hold the president to his promise: end AIDS in America by 2030.

Programs like the ones provided by San Francisco and groups like the Eugene HIV Alliance are leading the way with good examples. Meantime, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is saving millions of lives globally and protecting us locally.

Ask your representatives to make sure there is ample funding for both of these efforts. Calls and letters to those in Congress always make a difference and, in this case, can help create the AIDS-free generation.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.