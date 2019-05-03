The 5 Best Things About Eugene

According to YouTube star JP Sears

by William Kennedy

This weekend, comedian, YouTube star and professional redhead JP Sears comes to the Hult Center. In case you weren’t aware, YouTube is a place where you can become famous for like, eating hot peppers, whispering and opening product packaging.

Sears, however, does a lot more than that. His Youtube video “Tried Celery Juice for 7 Days and This is What Happened!” takes a swipe at West Coast neo-hippie health culture and diet trends. Did you know celery juice can cure narcissism?

Anyway, in advance of his appearance here in town, Sears released a “The 5 Best Things about Eugene, OR” Youtube video — part of a series of similar videos he produced poking fun at every stop on his tour. Wearing some ill-advised Ducks boxer briefs, Sears lands some zingers, mainly about the two D’s Eugene can be sometimes known for: Ducks, and … well, drugs.

“Track and field is such a riveting sport people can barely bring themselves to care about once every four years for the Olympics — but not in Eugene!” he says.

He also calls Eugene a charming, outdoor city surrounded by mountains and nature, so it’s not all bad.

See what else he has to say about Eugene, Sunday, May 5, at the Hult Center.