Trump Idiots

During the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump and Steve Bannon stated their goal as the destruction of American government. “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon told The Daily Beast (8/21/16). “Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

Well, it only took less than one term to put it on the ropes.

What happens when they succeed? You know rich white people will hide behind violence as the rest of us duke it out.

All of you idiots that voted for Trump, remember this when society breaks down.

Archie Hering

Eugene