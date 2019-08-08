Sometimes satire hits a little too close to home. While covering the God, Guns and Trump (now God, Guns and Liberty) rally, Eugene Weekly was reminded of the cover of our 2011 Satire issue, “Guns, God and Gasoline.”

That was back when Sarah Palin running for president was our biggest fear and the same year some people say Donald Trump was so angered and humiliated at a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner he decided to run for president.

The God, Guns and Liberty rally, which takes place 1 pm Aug. 10 at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza at the Lane County Public Service Building, is now being hosted and security provided by the 3 Percenters, according to the rally’s Facebook page. The 3 Percent (based on the problematic belief that only three percent of colonists took up arms against the British in the Revolutionary War) is often characterized as a militia group, something it disputes.

Springfield-Eugene Showing Up for Racial Justice will be hosting a peaceful counter-protest at the rally gathering at E. Park Street across from the rally near the Saturday Market food court. Look for the rainbow flags.