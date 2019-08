The God, Guns and Trump rally/protest on Saturday was (fill in your take). As a far-left liberal, some things stood out to me.

The conspiracy theory that it was planned to coincide with Pride day are absurd.

Police presence was overblown.

How many of the hecklers would have the courage to face a hostile crowd to take a stand for what they believe?

If everyone just ignored the guns/God crowd, they would gain nothing.

My protest was my sign: “Melania, send her back.”

Don French

Eugene