Dog Day Music

The end-of-summer dog days are barking at us, that time when all good canines and many music lovers are having their fun in the Oregon sunshine rather than seeking shelter and sounds in concert halls as we do in the chillier times. Nevertheless, some intimate indoor musical pleasures are available.

Jazz and Brazilian music fans can samba down to Tom Bergeron Brasil Band, which performs Friday, Aug. 23, at the Jazz Station and Saturday at MarshAnne Landing Winery in Oakland, Oregon. Bergeron, one of Oregon’s finest saxophonists, recently retired from his longtime faculty position at Western Oregon University, which I hope frees up time for him to play more concerts. He’s started a Seattle version of his long-running Brasil Band and has apparently been writing new music, which the band (singer Rosi Bergeron, Brazil-born Washington-based pianist Cassio Vianna, bassist Page Hundemer and drummer Cam Siegal) will play along with old faves — sambas, bossa nova and other styles from one of the world’s richest and most varied musical traditions.

Enlarge Kermet Apio

Hawaiian music and comedy fans alike might enjoy some pineapple-topped pizza and Seattle-based standup comic and musician Kermet Apio Sunday, Sept. 1, at Whirled Pies. He’s performed all over the world, opened for everyone from Weird Al Yankovic to Brian Regan to the Smothers Brothers. He also plays ukulele and guitar and sings traditional and popular Hawaiian songs with a Washington-based Hawaiian band. Mango dancers will provide some hula moves to accompany the music.

Choral and classical music fans have an opportunity to check out The Shedd Choral Society, a 12-16 member community choir led by Amy Adams which since 2016 has sung a wide variety of classical songs, including some commendably less-familiar repertoire. The free Aug. 27 recital at The Shedd covers the sweet, sentimental Six Irish Folksongs by British Romantic composer Charles Villiers Stanford, who like his fellow Dublin-born contemporaries George Bernard Shaw and Oscar Wilde, found fame in London toward the end of the 19th century and taught better-known composers like Gustav Holst and Vaughan Williams. And don’t worry, “Danny Boy” is not on the list.

Acoustic music lovers who enjoy the music of Leo Kottke or Windham Hill artists like Michael Hedges should relax to the solo guitar instrumentals of Michael Gulezian Sept. 1 at a house concert at 118 Merry Lane, off River Road. Guitar nerds will admire his finger style fretwork (John Fahey signed him to his Takoma/ Chrysalis record label), and anyone who appreciates melody will enjoy his original tunes, most from his newest album thunder heaven light. There’s a pre-show potluck at 5:30 pm and, of course, a lovely river walk nearby — a chance to combine both outdoor and indoor summer pleasures.