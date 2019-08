I read Dan Buckwalter’s “No Sermons to Be Seen” (EW, 8/15) with great interest. More than sermons, I think we need a healing event to help white supremacists (and their ilk) get past their hatred.

I’m in touch with Community Alliance of Lane County and Cahoots to provide crisis counseling for those people influenced by the 10 warning signs of fascism from Jason Stanley’s book How Fascism Works.

All we need is advertising and community support.

Stephen Cole

Eugene