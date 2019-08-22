The Puzzle Issue

Letters Word Search!

We get them in our inbox each week. now you can find the words we see again and again

By Chelsea Lovejoy

Every week Eugene Weekly runs as many letters by local voices as we can fit in our pages. We try for a diversity of writers and topics, but we have to admit that there are certain themes that come up again and again. Circle the EW-letters related words, take a photo and tag us on Instagram #EWpuzzled







Create Your Own EW Story



EW-libs. Kinda like that one game you used to play as a kid. One person reads out the type of words to another who fills in the blank.

By ____________________

A group of _______________ (plural noun) gathered at _______________ (location) on _______________ (street name). “We are here to _______________ (verb) against the _______________ (evil noun),” organizer _______________ (proper noun) says.

The _______________ (plural noun) waved _______________ (objects) and shouted slogans like “_______________ (verb) the _______________ (evil noun).”

Another protester declined to give _______________ (pronoun) name citing_______________(reasons for something). The protester explains that Lane County is facing a _______________ (kind of danger) from _______________ (evil noun). “_______________ (evil noun) must be stopped!”_______________ (proper noun) shouts as cars honk on _______________ (street).

When _______________ (proper noun) was asked about _______________ (evil noun), they responded, “_______________ (evil noun) can _______________ (verb) because _______________ (reason why).

The protest ended with _______________ (verb) and _______________ (noun).







Enlarge Illustration by Chelsea Lovejoy







Rows Garden

by matt jones

Answers fit into this flower garden in two ways. Row answers read horizontally from the lettered markers; each row contains two consecutive answers reading left to right (except rows A and L, which contain one answer reading across the nine protruding spaces).

Blooms are six-letter answers that fill the shaded and unshaded hexagons, reading either clockwise or counterclockwise. Bloom clues are divided into three lists: Light, medium and dark.

Answers to light clues should be placed in hexagons with white centers; medium answers belong in the hexagons with gray centers; and dark answers belong in hexagons with black centers. All three bloom lists are in random order, so you must use the row answers to figure out where to plant each bloom.

Rows

A Skateboard rail maneuver using only the frontside

B Signed up to vote

Drive backwards (3 wds.)

C Quality of involving language

Extremely charitable

D Some mouse actions (2 wds.)

Flies in an adventure sport on lightweight craft

E Tailless primate

Intel microprocessor from 2006-2009 (2 wds., hyph.)

F Behind in French class?

French president from 1995-2007 (2 wds.)

G 1979 James Bond film

Will Ferrell’s character in “The Lego Movie” (2 wds.)

H Sugar-coated meats popular during the holidays (2 wds.)

Argued (with), to a Brit (3 wds.)

I Diner dessert served with ice cream (4 wds.)

Hat favored by Sherlock Holmes

J Low-aimed headlights (2 wds.)

See who’s knocking, maybe (3 wds.)

K Reduced-price showroom item (2 wds.)

“Take Me Home Tonight” rocker (2 wds.)

L Walkable feature of the Portland International Rose Test Garden, or Eugene’s Owen Rose Garden (2 wds.)

Light Blooms

007’s “Casino Royale” foe

Awakens

Buzzed, on a game show (2 wds.)

Clear from accusation

Conan of late-night TV

Do a new bathroom wall job, maybe

Gaseous substances

Get by somehow (2 wds.)

Hang around

“Keep your eyes ___”

Not out and about (2 wds.)

Sterile bee

“The fashionable,” in French (2 wds.)

Time’s 2007 “Invention of the Year”

Medium Blooms

18-wheeler (2 wds.)

Andy once of “60 Minutes”

Argentinian grasslands

Butter cookie brand sold in a tin

Crossword solving need

End a computer session (2 wds.)

Fred Flintstone’s pal

High-end audio makers of Concerto 2 bookshelf speakers

Overate

Pillage and plunder

Prepare for eating, as shrimp

Ramis of “Ghostbusters”

Wears away gradually

Website with “Ask Me Anything” interviews

Dark Blooms

At anchor

Bring under control

Chart of constellations (2 wds.)

Doing a lawn chore

Embrace

Ensnared

IKEA’s homeland

Shaped wood on a machine

Tear-___ (sentimental story)

The youngest Nobel Prize laureate, familiarly













Jonesin’ Crossword

“Musical Shares” –they were all in Eugene.

by Matt Jones

Across

1 Japanese hybrid apples

6 Library amenity, often

10 “ ___ she blows!”

14 Got up

15 Actor McGregor of “Trainspotting”

16 Sari-clad royal

17 Modest Mouse’s frontman (who lived in Eugene briefly)

19 Pronto, in fewer letters

20 Operated, as equipment

21 It’s read as “1010” in binary

22 Biscuit served with Earl Grey

24 Bucket user in a boat

27 Beefeater product

28 “Rocketman” instrument

30 ___-com (movie genre)

32 Jet-black, poetically

33 “Burnt” crayon color

35 Bean used in making chocolate

37 “Cabaret” star Minnelli

38 Vehicles often seen around Eugene

40 Bismarck is its cap.

44 Insurance lizard

46 2001 A.L. MVP Suzuki

48 Bank acct. guarantor

50 Bulgaria’s continent (abbr.)

52 Daytona 500 events

53 Skiing event with gates

55 City between Olympia and Seattle

57 Songbird

59 Either T in “Aristotle”

60 A TD earns six of these

63 Shaft between wheels

64 Grammy-winning blues guitarist who lived in Eugene in the 1970s

67 ‘70s Israeli prime minister

68 2010 Apple debut

69 Hunter-shaped constellation

70 Has no presence

71 Eye drop?

72 It’s drawn in a game of Hangman

Down

1 Not at all cloudy

2 Constellation bear

3 Follower of Arlo Guthrie at Woodstock

4 “This ___ test… “

5 Tangerine part

6 Film director Herzog

7 “Letters from ___ Jima” (2006 film)

8 Known truth

9 Did some comic book work

10 Singer of the 1996 single “Mother Mother” (raised in Eugene)

11 Makes an attempt (at)

12 Luke Skywalker’s father

13 Age on a vine

18 “The Fresh Prince of ___-Air”

23 Geometric figure

25 Singer-songwriter (born in Eugene) named Eugene Weekly’s “Next Big Thing” in 2010

26 Crank it up

28 Fall Starbucks release, initially

29 It’s right on the dial?

31 Author Rita ___ Brown

34 Disney acquisition of 1995

36 “___: Miami”

39 Barinholtz of “The Oath”

41 Star of the movie in 51-Down’s clue

42 Come as you ___

43 Ring finishes

45 Green sci.

47 Salad bar cube

48 Linseed oil producers

49 “Little ___” (1957 hit by The Diamonds)

51 Like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

53 All-knowing sort

54 Promotion basis

56 Parking spot occupant

58 Lasso material

61 Art colony in New Mexico

62 “Auld Lang ___”

65 “Old MacDonald” sound

66 ___-Magnon man

©2019 Jonesin’ Crosswords (editor@jonesincrosswords.com)







Lane County Limericks

It’s rhyme-time with a limerick fill-in the blank

By Rick Levin

There once was a chairman named Phil

Who generously footed the bill

But if you weren’t on the team,

And wearing something green,

He came off as rather a ____________________ .

At Kesey Eugene had a square

And the public could congregate there

But developers came

Erasing the name

To take what was more than their ____________________.

In Eugene we smoke lots of weed

And sneeze from the wafting grass seed

Our traffic gets worse

It’s ready to burst

But stoned, what more do you ____________________?

The Market is always such fun

All that food and the music and sun

“Now Saturday’s here!”

The Proud Boys cheer

And go shopping with God and a ____________________.

Answer key: shill (or Schill), share, need, gun