DeFazio Fights Surveillance

I received this email from Rep. Peter DeFazio Aug. 13, which says:

“Today I sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr demanding the legal justification for the reported surveillance of my constituents who are opposed to the Jordan Cove liquid natural gas (LNG) pipeline and processing facility.”

This was first reported in The Guardian — a British newspaper!

DeFazio goes on: “Recent reports indicate that the Department of Justice has been monitoring Oregon anti-pipeline activists who are peacefully expressing their constitutionally protected free speech and assembly rights. Some of Oregon’s tribes are also opposed to the project. Why is federal law enforcement tracking the actions of sovereign nations? This sort of surveillance harkens back to the J. Edgar Hoover era and goes against the fundamental freedoms of every American.”

Furthermore, DeFazio is demanding to see the legal authority for this surveillance and demanding that the Department of Justice notifies “all individuals and organizations who have been subject to this monitoring or surveillance.” There will be many of us on that list.

DeFazio is doing the right thing, while Gov. Brown remains silent. Again.

Merrie Kelly

Eugene